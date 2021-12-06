The group's management company announced on Sunday that BTS —who took their first hiatus in 2019 — will take a second break

BTS Announces Second 'Extended Period of Rest' to Get 'Re-Inspired' and 'Recharge'

BTS is getting some well-deserved rest.

On Sunday, the boy band's management company, Big Hit Entertainment, announced in a statement on Twitter that members: RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V will be taking "a second official extended period of rest" and won't be performing.

"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE — LA' and the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour,'" the statement began.

"BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

Big Hit Entertainment said the break will provide BTS members the chance to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy."

"It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families," the company explained.

Big Hit Entertainment then asked that fans "show consideration" for the group's "need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest."

Big Hit Entertainment later shared that the group plans to return in March with a performance in Seoul, preparing for their upcoming album and beginning a "new chapter."

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you," the company ended.

Fan responses to the second extended hiatus have been overwhelmingly understanding on Twitter.

"PLEASE REST WELL @BTS_twt, you literally did a lot for us during the past few months Take care and enjoy your vacation," one Twitter user wrote.

Another person said, "So happy to hear that our boys @BTS_twt is taking sometime off to rest & will be able to spend time for themselves & with their families! Let them enjoy their ordinary lives & holidays freely..give them the privacy they need to rejuvenate.Enjoy guys! See you guys next year!"

The K-pop group first debuted in 2013 and has been very busy ever since, most recently releasing their hit song "Butter." The track smashed a YouTube record for concurrent viewers after more than 3.89 million fans tuned in at the same time to see the music video. BTS also performed their song "My Universe," — which topped the Billboard Hot 100 — at the American Music Awards last month alongside Coldplay.