BTS Announces New Album Map of the Soul: 7 Is Coming Soon

BTS is kicking off 2020 with news of a new album, and it’s coming soon!

The K-pop group will release Map of the Soul: 7 on Feb. 21, with pre-orders starting Jan. 9. The announcement Tuesday set Twitter ablaze with excitement from the group’s army of dedicated fans.

On Wednesday, Big Hit Entertainment shared the band’s rollout plans for the new album which consists of four phases. Their first single will be released on Jan. 17 along with an accompanying Art Film performed by MN Dance Company.

The comeback map highlights cities including London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul, and New York City tied to dates for the comeback trailer but no explanation as to how the locations are involved.

Image zoom

The album announcement comes five months after the group told fans they’d be taking an “extended period of rest and relaxation,” their first since their big 2013 debut. All seven members (V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, SUGA, RM, and J-Hope) rang in the new year in New York City where they performed “Make It Right,” and “Boy With Luv” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

A drama series about the group’s rise to the top is slated to be released in the second half of 2020. Even though the band members won’t be in it themselves, it will give fans insight into who BTS is and how this super-group came together.