BTS Announce Four Upcoming Shows in Las Vegas Following 'Extended Period of Rest'

BTS is heading to Vegas!

The wildly popular K-pop group will hold a four-date residency in Las Vegas in April called BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — Las Vegas, they announced Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "Butter" singers — Jungkook, 24, Jin, 29, RM, 27, V, 26, Suga, 28, J-Hope, 28, and Jimin, 26 — will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium for performances on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

There will also be a live, in-person event called Live Play in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on all four days, and the final night, April 16, will be streamed online.

The shows come after they put on a similar residency in Los Angeles in November and December, which marked their final performances before an "extended period of rest."

BTS to Host Las Vegas Residency BTS | Credit: Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

The break, their first since 2019, was meant to give the musicians a chance to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy," as well as allow them to spend the holiday season with their families, Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement in December.

"BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists," the statement said. "We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you."

The group is next due to return in March with a performance in Seoul, their first in-person show in Korea since October 2019.

BTS Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Since pressing pause, the bandmates have dealt with several health scares; five out of seven members tested positive for COVID over the last few months, while Jimin was hospitalized for appendicitis and underwent an emergency appendectomy.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has grown into one of the world's largest groups, and their hit "Butter" smashed a YouTube record for concurrent viewers after more than 3.89 million fans tuned in at the same time to see the music video.