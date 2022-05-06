BTS Announce Release Date for 'Yet to Come' Music Video from Upcoming Anthology Album Proof

BTS unveiled the title and cover artwork for "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" and its music video release date as well as details about their upcoming anthology album Proof

Get ready, ARMYs — new music from BTS is imminent.

On Friday, the superstar Korean boy band announced the title and cover artwork for their upcoming single "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" and its music video release date as well as the schedule for promotional materials to come in the leadup to their anthology album Proof, set to drop June 10.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a photo posted to the group's Twitter account, a detailed schedule revealed the Proof tracklist will be unveiled between May 9 and May 11 followed by something titled "Proof of Inspiration," concept photos related to the project, and a mystery drop. Teasers for the "Yet to Come" music video will arrive on June 8 before the official clip is released on June 10. It's unclear if the song will hit streaming services ahead of the music video release.

Marking a celebration of BTS' nine-year anniversary as a band, Proof will feature three brand-new songs including "Yet to Come" amid a career-spanning collection of tracks from the group, which features members RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, Jin and J-Hope.

"The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors," reads a statement released by management group Big Hit Music. "The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS."

While the album's tracklist is yet to be revealed, fans can likely expect to see BTS' hit songs including "Fake Love," "Idol," "Boy with Luv," "Dynamite," "Life Goes On," and "Butter" make the cut on Proof. Pre-orders for the anthology collection — available in both compact and standard editions, each complete with different merchandise items — began May 4 on BTS' shop function on fan community site Weverse.

Last month, the group revealed the release date for their then-untitled next project. "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date," read a statement from Big Hit posted to Weverse.

"We look forward to your love and support for BTS's new album. Thank you," the company added.

The forthcoming album was first teased during the final evening of the group's four-night Las Vegas residency at the Allegiant Stadium. There, the date "2022.06.10" — June 10 — appeared onscreen at the end of the show, alongside the tagline: "We are bulletproof."

Following the concert event, BTS posted the video from the show on their official Twitter page.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In the clip, various black-and-white scenes of the popular group appear, before they announce "We are bulletproof" in unison.