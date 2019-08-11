BTS Announce 'Extended Hiatus' After 'Relentlessly' Performing for 6 Years

Image zoom Steven Ferdman/Getty

BTS is in need of some well-deserved R&R.

On Sunday, the boy band’s management company, Big Hit Entertainment, announced in a statement on Twitter that members RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V would be taking “an official and extended period of rest and relaxation” and would not be performing.

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators,” the statement read.

“This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy ordinary lives of young people in their 20’s, albeit briefly,” the company added.

RELATED: Another One! Lil Nas X Remixes ‘Old Town Road’ Again with Korean Pop Group BTS Member RM

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기 휴가 알림 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/fV4Aw5UNY4 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 11, 2019

The K-pop group first debuted in 2013 and have been very busy ever since. In the past six years, they have played released six full-length albums and six EPs.

“During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways,” the band’s statement said. “Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off.”

Image zoom Santiago Felipe/Getty

RELATED: It’s A Brand New Day! BTS Drop New Song Featuring Zara Larsson

Big Hit Entertainment later shared that the group planned to return, though did not specify when. “BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them,” their statement concluded.

Fan responses to the extended hiatus were overwhelmingly positive on Twitter, with most expressing their joy for the well-deserved break.

“I couldn’t be happier. They truly deserve this. @BTS_twt I wish you guys to enjoy your time with friends and family and take care of yourself, stay healthy,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “We are always here to support you. Thank you for your hard work. Borahae!!!”

“Seeing #RestWellBTS and #HappyVacationBTS trending ww makes me the most happiest!” another wrote. “Babies always have worked the hardest for us to get the best of everything they do, so they truly deserve to have a long vacation and all the rest in the world they need.”

News of the hiatus comes after band member V released a new solo single, titled “Winter Bear,” on Friday. In addition, RM recently dropped “Seoul Town Road,” a remix of Lil Nas X’s breakout hit “Old Town Road.”