Go Behind the Scenes of Brynn Cartelli's Empowering 'Secondhand Smoke' Music Video (Exclusive)

The Voice winner Brynn Cartelli takes PEOPLE behind the scenes for her self-directed "Secondhand Smoke" music video, out Tuesday.

By Brynn Cartelli
Published on April 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Go Behind the Scenes for Brynn Cartelli's music video for "Secondhand Smoke" hi there, can i get these photos tooled for Brynn with exclusive bugs: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xikl3npvvwfh1sn91oiry/h?dl=0&rlkey=e135umquqpiqjbptm819gkzxb photographer credit for all images is Rens Eno
Photo: Rens Eno
01 of 11

Practice makes perfect

Go Behind the Scenes for Brynn Cartelli's music video for "Secondhand Smoke" hi there, can i get these photos tooled for Brynn with exclusive bugs: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xikl3npvvwfh1sn91oiry/h?dl=0&rlkey=e135umquqpiqjbptm819gkzxb photographer credit for all images is Rens Eno
Sean Lew and Brynn Cartelli. Rens Eno

Rehearsals one day before shooting "Secondhand Smoke." I knew it was going to be fun working with Sean Lew; I didn't realize how much I would be laughing while directing something that was supposed to be somewhat "serious."

02 of 11

All blue everything

Go Behind the Scenes for Brynn Cartelli's music video for "Secondhand Smoke" hi there, can i get these photos tooled for Brynn with exclusive bugs: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xikl3npvvwfh1sn91oiry/h?dl=0&rlkey=e135umquqpiqjbptm819gkzxb photographer credit for all images is Rens Eno
Brynn Cartelli. Rens Eno

I had to do my blue eyeliner to match my blue eyes and blue nails… everything must be blue!!! It's an obsession at this point.

03 of 11

When it felt real

Go Behind the Scenes for Brynn Cartelli's music video for "Secondhand Smoke" hi there, can i get these photos tooled for Brynn with exclusive bugs: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xikl3npvvwfh1sn91oiry/h?dl=0&rlkey=e135umquqpiqjbptm819gkzxb photographer credit for all images is Rens Eno
Brynn Cartelli. Rens Eno

Our first scene of the day was the last shot of the video, revealing that the audience was actually just me alone. I was really emotional thinking about how this story was truly coming to life in a magical theater.

04 of 11

Great company

Go Behind the Scenes for Brynn Cartelli's music video for "Secondhand Smoke" hi there, can i get these photos tooled for Brynn with exclusive bugs: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xikl3npvvwfh1sn91oiry/h?dl=0&rlkey=e135umquqpiqjbptm819gkzxb photographer credit for all images is Rens Eno
Brynn Cartelli and Ava Rikki. Rens Eno

This is me and Ava (my DP) in the sound booth! Ava was the first person to really encourage me to direct my own videos and this was the first video we did together with me as director. I feel so lucky to work with people like Ava… especially as a woman in this industry.

05 of 11

A wish became reality

Go Behind the Scenes for Brynn Cartelli's music video for "Secondhand Smoke" hi there, can i get these photos tooled for Brynn with exclusive bugs: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xikl3npvvwfh1sn91oiry/h?dl=0&rlkey=e135umquqpiqjbptm819gkzxb photographer credit for all images is Rens Eno
Rens Eno

From center stage, this is the theater where I first imagined shooting "Secondhand Smoke." I didn't think it could actually happen… truly a dream come true for me.

06 of 11

Dancing your heart out

Go Behind the Scenes for Brynn Cartelli's music video for "Secondhand Smoke" hi there, can i get these photos tooled for Brynn with exclusive bugs: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xikl3npvvwfh1sn91oiry/h?dl=0&rlkey=e135umquqpiqjbptm819gkzxb photographer credit for all images is Rens Eno
"Secondhand Smoke" music video. Rens Eno

I believe this moment was within the first or second take of Sean dancing. He's an actual superhuman… my mind was blown watching him fly all over our stage.

07 of 11

Dream team

Go Behind the Scenes for Brynn Cartelli's music video for "Secondhand Smoke" hi there, can i get these photos tooled for Brynn with exclusive bugs: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xikl3npvvwfh1sn91oiry/h?dl=0&rlkey=e135umquqpiqjbptm819gkzxb photographer credit for all images is Rens Eno
Sean Lew. Rens Eno

The emotion that Sean brought to "Secondhand Smoke" was so incredible. He's an amazing actor on top of being the best dancer I've ever seen. It was my dream to have him in this video before I fully knew what the concept was.

08 of 11

Taking it in

Go Behind the Scenes for Brynn Cartelli's music video for "Secondhand Smoke" hi there, can i get these photos tooled for Brynn with exclusive bugs: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xikl3npvvwfh1sn91oiry/h?dl=0&rlkey=e135umquqpiqjbptm819gkzxb photographer credit for all images is Rens Eno
Sean Lew, Brynn Cartelli and Mandee Mallonee. Rens Eno

Just a sweet moment with the dream team. Ava, Sean, and queen Mandee… all being patient with me as I pull up my plethora of cinematography and lighting references.

09 of 11

Friendly competition

Go Behind the Scenes for Brynn Cartelli's music video for "Secondhand Smoke" hi there, can i get these photos tooled for Brynn with exclusive bugs: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xikl3npvvwfh1sn91oiry/h?dl=0&rlkey=e135umquqpiqjbptm819gkzxb photographer credit for all images is Rens Eno
Brynn Cartelli and Sean Lew. Rens Eno

Took a little break to challenge Sean to a dance battle, which I obviously lost. Most of his performance was improv, except for this little moment in both pre-choruses, which is still stuck in my head.

10 of 11

Loving the process

Go Behind the Scenes for Brynn Cartelli's music video for "Secondhand Smoke" hi there, can i get these photos tooled for Brynn with exclusive bugs: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xikl3npvvwfh1sn91oiry/h?dl=0&rlkey=e135umquqpiqjbptm819gkzxb photographer credit for all images is Rens Eno
Rens Eno

After Sean was done dancing, it was my turn to pretend to know what all these levers do. I remember feeling overwhelmed with all the jobs and running around on set, but my passion for this video and the process kept me going until the end.

11 of 11

That's a wrap!

Go Behind the Scenes for Brynn Cartelli's music video for "Secondhand Smoke" hi there, can i get these photos tooled for Brynn with exclusive bugs: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xikl3npvvwfh1sn91oiry/h?dl=0&rlkey=e135umquqpiqjbptm819gkzxb photographer credit for all images is Rens Eno
Rens Eno

And just like that the video was wrapped — my third self-directed music video! I'm so grateful to the many people who helped bring my vision to life and to the kind people at Million Dollar Theatre for letting us use the marquee — it was a beautiful day.

Related Articles
Lauren Weintraub’s Grand Ole Opry Debut
Lauren Weintraub Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind the Scenes with the Rising Country Star (Exclusive)
Dancin' Theatre Portraits
Meet the 22 Sexy Stars of Broadway's 'Dancin',' Recreating the Signature Style of Bob Fosse
Nikki Lane - "Denim & Diamonds" [Official Music Video]
Nikki Lane Releases 'DIY' Music Video About 'Female Empowerment' for Song 'Denim and Diamonds' (Exclusive)
Lauren Jauregui
Lauren Jauregui Says She Wrote Her New Song 'Trust Issues' About Feeling 'Unhealed' from a Breakup
Holly Humberstone; Paravi; Luh Tyler; Leon Thomas
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Won't Want to Miss This Spring
the watson twins. Credit: Elizabeth O. Baker
The Watson Twins Bring the Joy — and a Bunch of Dolly Parton Lookalikes — to Their Music Video for 'The Palace'
Alana Springsteen
Alana Springsteen Wants to 'Get It Right' on Part One of Debut Album 'Twenty Something: Messing It Up'
M. Night Shyamalan at the season 4 premiere of "Servant" held at the Walter Reade Theater on January 9, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)
M. Night Shyamalan on 'Servant' Series Finale: 'It's a Love Letter to the Strength of Family'
tigirlily. credit: Monument Records
Touring with Tigirlily Gold! Sister Duo Take PEOPLE Behind-the-Scenes Across the Country
401611 76: (L to R) Singers Pink, Christina Aguilera and Mya hold their Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for "Lady Marmalade" award backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
A History of Christina Aguilera and Pink's Relationship Through the Years
Quavo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Quavo Holds Up Takeoff's Chain as He and Maverick City Music Pay Tribute to Late Rapper at 2023 Grammys
RAYE on the Success of 'Escapism' and Releasing Her Debut Album After Years in Record Label Limbo
RAYE on the Success of 'Escapism' and Hoping Listeners Find 'Solace' in Her Vulnerable New Album
Chase Rice Bench Seat Video (Mental Health Awareness)
Chase Rice Explains the Moving Story Behind His 'Bench Seat' Music Video: Go Behind-the-Scenes of the Shoot
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film (Behind The Scenes)
Taylor Swift Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of the Making of 'All Too Well: The Short Film'
Michael R. Jackson steps into the role of Usher in A Strange Loop
When Illness Hit, Tony-Winning 'Strange Loop' Creator Saved Show by Going on: 'Not in My Wildest Dreams'
Shania Twain Giddy Up! Artwork
Shania Twain Shares Infectious Single 'Giddy Up!' as She Reveals Topless Shoot Was 'Scary' but 'Empowering'