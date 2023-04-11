Go Behind the Scenes of Brynn Cartelli's Empowering 'Secondhand Smoke' Music Video (Exclusive)

01 of 11 Practice makes perfect Sean Lew and Brynn Cartelli. Rens Eno Rehearsals one day before shooting "Secondhand Smoke." I knew it was going to be fun working with Sean Lew; I didn't realize how much I would be laughing while directing something that was supposed to be somewhat "serious."

02 of 11 All blue everything Brynn Cartelli. Rens Eno I had to do my blue eyeliner to match my blue eyes and blue nails… everything must be blue!!! It's an obsession at this point.

03 of 11 When it felt real Brynn Cartelli. Rens Eno Our first scene of the day was the last shot of the video, revealing that the audience was actually just me alone. I was really emotional thinking about how this story was truly coming to life in a magical theater.

04 of 11 Great company Brynn Cartelli and Ava Rikki. Rens Eno This is me and Ava (my DP) in the sound booth! Ava was the first person to really encourage me to direct my own videos and this was the first video we did together with me as director. I feel so lucky to work with people like Ava… especially as a woman in this industry.

05 of 11 A wish became reality Rens Eno From center stage, this is the theater where I first imagined shooting "Secondhand Smoke." I didn't think it could actually happen… truly a dream come true for me.

06 of 11 Dancing your heart out "Secondhand Smoke" music video. Rens Eno I believe this moment was within the first or second take of Sean dancing. He's an actual superhuman… my mind was blown watching him fly all over our stage.

07 of 11 Dream team Sean Lew. Rens Eno The emotion that Sean brought to "Secondhand Smoke" was so incredible. He's an amazing actor on top of being the best dancer I've ever seen. It was my dream to have him in this video before I fully knew what the concept was.

08 of 11 Taking it in Sean Lew, Brynn Cartelli and Mandee Mallonee. Rens Eno Just a sweet moment with the dream team. Ava, Sean, and queen Mandee… all being patient with me as I pull up my plethora of cinematography and lighting references.

09 of 11 Friendly competition Brynn Cartelli and Sean Lew. Rens Eno Took a little break to challenge Sean to a dance battle, which I obviously lost. Most of his performance was improv, except for this little moment in both pre-choruses, which is still stuck in my head.

10 of 11 Loving the process Rens Eno After Sean was done dancing, it was my turn to pretend to know what all these levers do. I remember feeling overwhelmed with all the jobs and running around on set, but my passion for this video and the process kept me going until the end.