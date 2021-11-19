Bryce Vine 'Grew Up on Pop Punk' and Is Now Returning to His Roots with 'Empty Bottles'

Bryce Vine the high schooler was making music and playing pop-punk songs with a good friend.

And now, years later, he's returned to the genre that made him fall in love with music in the first place as he drops "Empty Bottles" alongside Mod Sun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I grew up on pop-punk," the 33-year-old tells PEOPLE at the song's release party hosted by Malibu Rum. "I used to go to Warped Tour as a kid and I was in the mosh pits and s— but as years went on, that kind of got lost."

"But I've always had a heart for pop-punk," he adds.

At 15, Vine says he met "this little lesbian chick with blue hair" in his high school journalism class. She played the drums while he sang.

"We wrote, we performed all over my little small town for like two, three years together, and still to this day, we'll get back together for band practices," he says. "But that's how I started writing songs. That's how I got into Berklee College of Music, by playing one of the songs that I had written with that band."

Bryce Vine Bryce Vine | Credit: michael simon

The new song, for Vine, is "a full-circle moment for sure," he says.

Vine credits the resurgence of the genre to Machine Gun Kelly and how he pivoted from rapping to a punkier rock sound on his Tickets to My Downfall album. Vine even co-wrote the track "Stay Away," by Kelly and Sun.

With "Empty Bottles" though, he got to work with the "legendary" John Feldmann of Goldfinger, who has produced songs by blink-182, Good Charlotte, All Time Low and 5 Seconds of Summer.

"He heard it, and he brought me into his studio. He's like, 'Let's make this a real track' It was the closest I've ever had to a fully recorded rock song," Vine says. "When you're a kid and you try to record stuff at a studio, it costs 500 bucks that you use doing odd jobs, and it always sounds like s—. So this was the first time that I actually got to hear that kind of music, popping off."

Bryce Vine Bryce Vine | Credit: michael simon

Days before the song's release, he played the new track for his friends at Good Times at Davey Wayne's, a bar where Vine worked at well before his claim to fame with songs such as "La La Land," "Sour Patch Kids" and "Drew Barrymore."

"This was the last hourly job that I had in L.A. I was driving for Lyft. I dropped some people off on the opening night, I went inside, got a job, and I started working the door here for like a year when it was the most popular place in L.A., and I had no idea going into this," Vine says. "I met lots of cool people and got friendly with all these people that work here. Some of them still work here. And now, a few years later, I guess it'd be four or five years later, I get to rent it out, and have my release party."

Tuesday's event was hosted by Malibu Rum's cocktail in a can, a beverage that Vine says brings him back to "those summer days with my windows down" in his early 20s.