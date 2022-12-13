'The Voice' Crowns a New Champion! Find Out Who Wins Season 22

The season 22 Voice finale featured team Camila Cabello's Morgan Myles, team John Legend's Omar Jose Cardona and team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie and Brayden Lape

Published on December 13, 2022 11:00 PM
The Voice -- Live Semi-Final Top 8 Eliminations Episode 2219B -- Pictured: (l-r) Bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Morgan Myles, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
The Voice final five. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Congratulations, Bryce Leatherwood!

The 22-year-old Statesboro, Georgia, resident was crowned the winner of season 22 of The Voice on Tuesday night.

Leatherwood's win marks a record ninth victory for coach Blake Shelton, who will be stepping away from the hit NBC singing competition series for the first time in 11 years after next season.

Leatherwood beat out fellow team Shelton contestants Brayden Lape and Bodie, team John Legend's Omar Jose Cardona and team Camila Cabello's Morgan Myles.

Earlier in the night, Shelton, 46, sang his hit "Hillbilly Bone" with Leatherwood.

After the live show on Nov. 22, Leatherwood spoke with PEOPLE about his close relationship with country star.

"He's an incredible coach, and he's a great friend," he said. "He's definitely someone that I can relate to in a lot of ways, and he sees a lot of himself in me — at least I hope so."

"I hope to be something like him one day," he added. "I think I would be doing pretty good."

Leatherwood grew up on his grandfather's farm in Woodstock, Georgia, riding tractors and listening to country music. Currently a business student at Georgia Southern University, Leatherwood first made a name for himself — and paid the bills — playing music in the college bar scene.

Aside from crowning its new winner, The Voice finale also featured performances by Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and season 21 winners Girl Named Tom.

The Voice's live season 22 finale aired Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

