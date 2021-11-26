Adams announced he had tested positive on Thursday, weeks after another positive test resulted in him canceling a planned performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Bryan Adams Has COVID For the Second Time In a Month: 'It's Off to the Hospital for Me'

For the second time in a month, Bryan Adams says he has tested positive for COVID-19, announcing the news in an Instagram post published Thursday and saying he was heading to the hospital as a result.

"Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it's off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support," the "Please Forgive Me" singer, 60, wrote in an Instagram caption Friday.

In the accompanying series of photos, the musician can be seen standing in the Milan airport and wearing a face mask, and then inside an Italian ambulance.

Adams had arrived in Italy to attend promotional events for Pirelli's 2022 Calendar, CNN reports.

The news of his latest diagnosis comes just weeks after Adams pulled out of a planned performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony after he tested positive for coronavirus in October.

His rep told Billboard at the time of that diagnosis that Adams was "fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all."

Keith Urban ultimately took Adams' place in the performance, which was meant to honor Tina Turner.

Speaking on CNN's New Day Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said there have been cases in which those who are immune-compromised "can have virus lingering on," resulting in a positive text several weeks after a first positive.

Fauci was quick to add, however, that he is unfamiliar with Adams' case in particular: "I know nothing about his medical condition so I'm really very reluctant to make any comment about it."

Bryan Adams Bryan Adams | Credit: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Adams came under fire last year for a social media rant about the coronavirus, which he posted in an Instagram caption beneath a video of himself performing his 1983 song "Cut Like a Knife" on guitar while self-isolating at home.

"Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f---ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus," Adams wrote in the since-edited May 2020 caption, referencing several unproven, problematic theories about how COVID-19 began, including the claim that it originated from someone eating a bat or an animal bitten by a bat. "My message to them other than 'thanks a f---ing lot' is go vegan."

At the time, Adams had been scheduled for a three-night stint at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which was pushed back to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Later that same month, Adams posted another video on Instagram, this time walking back his tone.