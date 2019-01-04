Bryan Adams Surprises Crowd at Pretty Woman: The Musical with Unannounced Performance

The audience at Broadway’s Pretty Woman: The Musical got a big surprise on Thursday, when Bryan Adams popped up after curtain call for an unannounced performance.

Adams — the Canadian singer known for hits like “Summer of ’69,” “Heaven,” “Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman,” and “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” — took the stage New York City’s Nederlander Theatre to perform a medley of songs from the hit stage musical adaptation of the 1990 romantic comedy.

It was Adams’ Broadway debut as a performer, though he’s used to reaching milestones with Pretty Woman: The Musical. The show marked Adams’ debut as a Broadway songwriter, the 59-year-old composing its score alongside his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance.

On stage Thursday, Adams sang the soulful ballad “You and I” solo on his acoustic guitar. He was then joined by the show’s full company, for the more upbeat tune, “Together Forever.”

Video from Adams performance was later shared to the musical’s official social channels. Adams also shared a photo of himself in the theater’s pit before his performance, practicing with the band.

Pretty Woman tells the story of a sassy prostitute named Vivian (Julia Roberts, on screen), whose chance encounter with ruthless businessman Edward (Richard Gere, aside Roberts in an iconic partnership) leads to love story neither expected.

On stage, Samantha Barks steps into Vivian’s shoes. The British actress, 28, is making her Broadway debut in the role. She previously found fame as Éponine in the 2012 Les Misérables film.

By her side as Edward is Andy Karl, 44 — a three-time Tony nominee with credits in the musical versions of Groundhog Day, Rocky, Saturday Night Fever, and Legally Blonde: The Musical. (Karl’s wife, Orfeh, is also in the show, as Vivian’s BFF Kit).

Garry Marshall, who directed the romantic comedy, collaborated with original screenwriter J.F. Lawton on the musical’s book before his death in July 2016.

“I got to work with Garry for over a year on this musical adaptation and experienced firsthand his sense of humor, his joy, his uplifting attitude in life, and mostly his love for these characters,” director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell told PEOPLE in a statement last September. “I want that to infuse what I am doing with Pretty Woman: The Musical as he is the true heart of this story.”

Meanwhile, Adams isn’t the first star to surprise the crowd at Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Back in August, Roberts herself attended the show, to pay tribute to Marshall. She was there alongside his wife, Barbara Marshall, son Scott Marshall, and daughter Kathleen Marshall.

In the theater, Roberts was greeted by cheers from those in the orchestra as she made her way to her seat. The star adorably hushed the crowd, putting her finger up to her mouth with a smile.

She slipped out during intermission but returned right before Act II, where audience members this time stood to snap pictures.

At curtain call, Roberts was one of the first out of her seat to give the cast a standing ovation.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is now open on Broadway.