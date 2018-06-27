Bryan Adams Denies He and Princess Diana Were Anything But Good Friends

Bryan Adams is opening up about the depth of his relationship with Princess Diana.

The Canadian singer, 58, opted not to Plead the Fifth when asked about the late British royal while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday night.

“There are many rumors that you and Princess Diana were once romantically involved. Her butler said that he used to sneak you into Kensington Palace,” Cohen said. “How would you characterize your relationship with Princess Diana?”

Adams said, “Great friends. And she didn’t sneak me in, I would just roll up.”

“Friends with benefits?” Cohen asked.

“Um, she was just… we were good friends,” Adams replied.

Princess Diana and Bryan Adams Tim Graham/Getty

Adams sparked rumors of having feelings for Diana with the release of his 1985 song “Diana.”

The lyrics speak about a woman named Diana, who Adams sang was the “queen of all my dreams.” He professes his love for Diana and implies her husband — never named — is not good enough for her while begging her to leave him.

Bryan Adams Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Other lyrics include Adams singing he’d “die for” her and asking, “whatcha doin’ with a guy like him?” — which was presumably referring to Prince Charles.

Adams would perform the song regularly at his concerts but permanently retired it after Diana’s death in 1997.

The “Run to You” singer also confirmed that he did once give Elton John a painting of his penis for his 42nd birthday.

“That was the first and only time,” Adams told Cohen of sending John the photo.

“Where does Sir Elton, by the way, keep that?” Cohen asked.

“When I gave it to him in the frame he said, ‘I’m going to change that frame,’” Adams said. “So, now it’s in a very gold frame. I think it’s on his mantlepiece.”

Diana was not only good friends with Adams, she was also friends with John. The icon sang at her funeral, as well as at the wedding receptions of her sons Princes William and Harry.