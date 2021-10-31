Bryan Adams had to drop out from performing in the Tina Turner tribute after he tested positive for COVID-19

Bryan Adams Subbed by Keith Urban for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance After COVID Diagnosis

Organizers of the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony had to find a replacement for Bryan Adams, who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to a planned Tina Turner tribute performance.

Adams, 61, pulled out from the ceremony last minute after he received a positive diagnosis, a representative for the musician confirmed to Variety and Billboard. A representative for Adams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Adams was scheduled to take part in a medley of songs with H.E.R., Christina Aguilera and Mickey Guyton to honor inductee Turner, 81, where he and H.E.R., 24, planned to cover "It's Only Love," his 1985 duet with Turner.

Those taking part in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony were required to show a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of their vaccination status. Adams tested positive and was forced to drop out and was replaced by Keith Urban, who provided vocals and guitar for the Turner tribute.

Adams' rep confirmed to both Variety and Billboard that the Canadian musician is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is showing no symptoms. Other details, including when he tested positive or when he dropped out of the show, were not immediately clear.

Keith Urban performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Speaking with SiriusXM's Volume backstage at the event, Urban, who was accompanied by wife Nicole Kidman, said he received the call to replace Adams on Thursday morning and was only able to take part in three run-throughs with H.E.R. before their live performance, Variety reported.

H.E.R. also spoke with the radio station ahead of the collaboration as well, where she explained that she was "so anxious, nervous, excited — all of the above," to work with Urban on such short notice to honor Turner.

During the Turner tribute, Aguilera, 40, sang "River Deep, Mountain High" while Guyton, 37, performed "What's Love Got to Do With It?"

Angela Bassett, who portrayed Turner in the film What's Love Got to Do With It? and received an Oscar nomination for the role, later inducted the music legend into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time, her first as a solo artist. (The musician was previously entered with ex-husband Ike Turner back in 1991.)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame first announced this year's class of inductees in May, calling the honorees "the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization."

Alongside Turner, the class of 2021 also included LL Cool J, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's and Todd Rundgren.

The Musical Excellence Award went to LL Cool J, 53, Billy Preston and Randy Rhodes, while Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton received the Early Influence Award.

Clarence Avant also received the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is given to a "non-performing industry professional" who has had "a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture."

An induction ceremony special is set to air on Nov. 20 and will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.