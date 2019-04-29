Bryan Adams and Billy Idol Team Up for Summer 2019 Tour

Can the Summer of ’19 measure up to the Summer of ’69? It just might!

Bryan Adams and Billy Idol are teaming up for their first co-headlining tour this August. Produced by Live Nation, the eight-date trek will begin on Aug. 1 in Gilford, New Hampshire before wrapping Aug. 12 in Bristow, Virginia.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. In addition, Citi credit card members will have access to presale tickets starting Wednesday, May 1 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, May 2 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM — visit here for more details.

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Bryan Adams Perform a Surprise ‘Summer of ’69’ Duet Onstage in Toronto

Image zoom Bryan Adams; Billy Idol Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock; Ethan Miller/Getty

In January, the “Heaven” singer — who is currently in the midst of his Shine a Light tour — surprised the audience at Broadway’s Pretty Woman: The Musical by taking the stage to perform a medley of songs from the hit stage musical adaptation of the 1990 romantic comedy. In addition to tackling the soulful ballad “You and I” solo on his acoustic guitar, Adams was also joined by the show’s full company for the more upbeat tune, “Together Forever.”

The show marked Adams’ debut as a Broadway songwriter; the 59-year-old composed its score alongside his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance.

Video from Adams’ performance was later shared to the musical’s official social channels. Adams also shared a photo of himself in the theater’s pit before his performance, practicing with the band.