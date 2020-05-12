Bryan Adams Apologizes After Coming Under Fire for Shocking Coronavirus Rant: 'No Excuse'

The singer called Chinese people "bat eating," "greedy bastards" in reference to various unproven theories about the coronavirus' origin

Bryan Adams is under fire for a recent social media rant about the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On Monday, the "Please Forgive Me" singer, 60, posted an Instagram video of himself performing his 1983 song "Cut Like a Knife" on guitar while self-isolating at home.

In his controversial caption, Adams vented his frustrations about not being able to tour during the pandemic, using insensitive and expletive-filled rants directed at Chinese people. The comments quickly sparked backlash online, prompting the star to disable the comment section on the post, but not delete or edit the text, as of Tuesday morning.

"Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f---ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus," Adams wrote. "My message to them other than 'thanks a f---ing lot' is go vegan."

Adams referenced several unproven, problematic theories about how COVID-19 began, including the claim that it originated from someone eating a bat or an animal bitten by a bat. Another unverified theory, bolstered by President Donald Trump's own previous comments, is that the coronavirus was concocted in a Chinese laboratory.

The harsh comments from the Canadian musician comes amid an intensifying worldwide debate about wet markets, which sell live and dead animals for human consumption and are an essential part of everyday life in China and elsewhere in Asia.

According to the Washington Post, the Hunan Seafood Wholesale Market, which was shut down, was linked to an early large cluster of coronavirus cases, leading many to believe the outbreak started in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

Adams was scheduled for a three-night stint at the Royal Albert Hall in London, now pushed back to April 2021 dates. The Grammy winner was also set to join Bon Jovi on several tour dates later this summer.

"To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know," Adams wrote in the caption. "It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon."

On Tuesday, Adams posted another video on Instagram, this time walking back his tone in the previous caption.

"Apologies to any and all that took offence [sic] to my posting yesterday," he wrote. "No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world."

A rep for Adams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

