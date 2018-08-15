Bruno Mars Replaces Cardi B with Ciara, Boyz II Men and More on 24K Magic Tour

Bruno Mars is making some major additions to his 24K Magic Tour.

The “Finesse” singer, 32, announced he was adding several artists — including Ciara — to his tour finale after Cardi B dropped out due to her desire to stay with her 1-month-old daughter Kulture.

“I was trying really hard to make a cool tour poster once we got confirmation on who’s joining us on the finale of The 24k Magic Tour. But in my excitement, I forgot I suck at arts and crafts. Swipe left for the official announcement…,” Mars wrote in the caption.

In the video the singer shared, he treated his fans with a homemade video of several artist cutouts of those joining him on tour.

“What’s up guys it’s Bruno Mars,” he is overheard saying. “If you were wondering who’s coming with me to the 24K Magic World Tour finale, let me show you! Hit them with the photoshop!”

He announced Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai and Boyz II Men would be joining him and Ciara on his tour finale while belting a few lines of each singer’s music as an introduction.

Mars’ tour kicks off on Sept. 7 in Denver, Colorado and wraps in Honolulu, Hawaii with three performance dates on Nov. 8, 10 and 11.

Cardi B was scheduled to perform for the finale, but announced in late July she would not be performing in order to spend more time with her daughter and give her body more time to recover from the birth.

Ciara, Bruno Mars, Cardi B Michael Loccisano/Getty; Stephen Lovekin/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Her announcement came just 16 days after she delivered.

“As of today, I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall,” Cardi wrote on social media. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically.”

“I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” she admitted.

Cardi B and Bruno Mars Christopher Polk/Getty

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper continued, “Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

“I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby! Thank you, Bruno, for being so supportive and understanding,” she added.

There were no hard feelings from the “Finesse” singer, who shared his own message on Instagram following Cardi’s post.

“A Message for Cardi,” the post began. “Most important thing is you and your family’s health. I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing.”

“I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right,” he continued. “We love you Cardi and we will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24k Magic Tour. Love, Bruno.”