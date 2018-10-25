Bruno Mars Shares Hilarious (and Steamy) Video with Super Fan: ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’

Bruno Mars sure knows how to make his fans feel special.

Months after comedian Luenell uploaded a video on social media, where she told the singer she just wanted “to look you in your eye, and tell you how much I adore you,” the pair met up backstage at the first of four sold out nights of his 24K Magic Tour in Los Angeles.

In a hilarious video set to the tune of his seductive song “Straight Up & Down,” the pair locked eyes and proceeded to engage in an increasingly flirtatious exchange that had the singer fanning himself.

After spraying himself with some body mist, the pair snuggled up close to dance together, while streams of red hearts filled the screen on either side of them.

“Bruno & Luenell together at last,” the text on the bottom of the video read.

“Be careful what you wish for @luenell,” the “Finesse” singer, 33, wrote alongside the video, adding a kissy face emoji.

Sharing the same video, Luenell let her followers know that meeting Mars was everything she ever wished it would be.

“DREAMS DO COME TRUE,” she wrote, before thanking the singer “for an exquisite night!”

“@brunomars you r the last of a dying breed of lil powerful MFs,” she added. “I will LOVE u FOREVER!!!”

In a separate post featuring more photos of the pair from the special night, she wrote, “had enuff of me & @brunomars yet? Too Bad because here r jus a few more shots! Our love will NOT b denied!”

In Luenell’s original video, which ended up getting an appreciate repost from the singer, the comedian told Mars that she had one request when she saw his show on Oct. 23: she wanted to go backstage.

“I just adore you, honey. You’re the cutest thing ever and you’re so — talented it’s ridiculous,” she said in an Instagram video.

Reposting the video, Mars let Luenell know that her video “made my morning.”

“I know who I’m singing to in L.A.! Can’t wait to see you. Sincerely, Your lil powerful Muh F#%*a🍾,” he wrote alongside her video, referencing one of the affectionate nicknames she used for him in the clip.

The 24K Magic Tour will end on Dec. 31 in Las Vegas, Nevada.