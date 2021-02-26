The release will mark Bruno Mars' first album since 2016's 24K Magic

Bruno Mars Announces New Single and Collaborative Album with Anderson .Paak: 'We Locked In'

Brace yourself — there's new Bruno Mars music on the (very near) horizon!

The 11-time Grammy winner, 35, announced on Thursday night that he and fellow musician Anderson .Paak have joined forces to form a band called Silk Sonic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We locked in and made an album," Mars wrote, sharing what is presumably their album art — featuring artistic renderings of the faces of Mars and .Paak. The album will also include an appearance from "special guest host Bootsy Collins," according to the image.

"The band's called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5.✨," the singer added.

.Paak, 35, posted the same photo and captioned it, "WE MADE AN ALBUM!! YALL GET THE FIRST SONG NEXT FRIDAY 3/5!! ROCKET EMOJIS AND ALL THAT!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The album — seemingly named An Evening with Silk Sonic — will mark Mars' first album since 2016's 24K Magic, with which he swept the 2018 Grammys, nabbing six awards.

Winning in every category he was nominated, Mars took home the honors of album of the year, best R&B album, song of the year, record of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance, the latter for "That's What I Like."

Meanwhile, .Paak — whose latest album is 2019's Ventura — has been a staple on Barack Obama's playlists. In fact, the former president, 59, even gave him a shout-out in a video .Paak shared to Instagram last month, which showed Obama telling .Paak he and his entire family "love [.Paak's] work."

Image zoom Bruno Mars | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Bruno Mars' 24K Magic Beats Kendrick Lamar and JAY-Z for Grammys Album of the Year

As for other projects on the horizon, Mars is set to star in and produce a music-driven movie for Disney, which he confirmed on Instagram last February. Deadline reported that the movie would mostly feature original music from the singer.

Mars confirmed the news on Instagram with a sweet video of himself playing "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Disney's Pinocchio on a piano inside a music studio.

"If your heart is in your dream ‬/ No request is too extreme / ‬When you wish upon a Star," he wrote, referencing the song's lyrics. He also added the hashtags "#MarsMeetsTheMouse," "#ImGoingToDisneyland" and "#YESSS!"