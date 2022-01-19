Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Announce Las Vegas Residency: 'The Sexiest Party of the Year!'

The R&B superduo announced on Wednesday they are kicking a Vegas residency on Feb. 25 at Park MGM's Dolby Live.

"It's happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!" Mars tweeted.

"THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU'RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!" .Paak added on Instagram.

The 13-date residency will be the duo's first set of live performances together following of the release of their album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, in November.

The run concludes on April 2, the night before the Grammys where the pair are nominated for Record of the Year and Best R&B Performance for their hit "Leave the Door Open". The residency announcement came a day after the postponed awards ceremony was rescheduled for April 3 at Las Vegas' MGM Grand.

Last year in a cover interview with Rolling Stone, Mars and .Paak discussed their creative process behind the album — and shared why the music steers away from heavier subjects.

"A good song can bring people together — you don't have to actually sing the words 'Everybody come together.' Sometimes the hard thing is to actually do it. You don't have to say, 'Everybody raise your hands' — sometimes you just hit the right chord and it happens," Mars told the magazine at the time. "So that was our mindset with the whole album."

"If it makes us feel good, and resonates with us, that's gonna be infectious and make other people feel good — and that's our jobs as entertainers," he added.

The announced performances include: Feb. 25 and 26, March 2, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26 and 31, and April 2.