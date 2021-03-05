Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Release Video for Smooth Single 'Leave the Door Open'

The song marks the first single from the duo's forthcoming album

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are kicking off the weekend with brand new music!

On Friday, the Grammy winners released the track "Leave the Door Open," the artist's first single as duo Silk Sonic. The single will appear on Silk Sonic's forthcoming album, which Mars announced last week.

The pair also dropped a music video for the smooth R&B track, which was directed by Mars and Florent Dechard.

In the retro lounge-styled video, Mars and .Paak are seen performing the groovy tune in a vintage studio while several women dance to the slow jam.

"I'ma leave the door open/ Imma leave the door open, girl," Mars sings in the chorus. "Imma leave the door open, hoping/ That you feel the way I feel/ And you want me like I want you tonight, baby/ Tell me that you're coming through."

Last month, Mars, 35, announced that he and .Paak joined forces to form the band Silk Sonic.

"We locked in and made an album," Mars wrote, sharing what is presumably the art for their album, which features '70s-inspired artistic renderings of Mars and .Paak's faces. The album will also include an appearance from "special guest host Bootsy Collins," according to the image.

.Paak, 35, posted the same photo on social media and captioned it, "WE MADE AN ALBUM!! YALL GET THE FIRST SONG NEXT FRIDAY 3/5!! ROCKET EMOJIS AND ALL THAT!!!"

Recently speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe on New Music Daily about the project, Mars said .Paak was constantly "lighting a fire" and igniting new ideas for their music.

"Anderson coming into the studio and unlocking something in my brain that I've never used before. That's what you hope. That's how inspiration happens, you know? Even just hearing him talk, being a song writer, sometimes you hear things in your voice, but working with other artists and you hear the way they talk," Mars said. "All of a sudden you start thinking differently."

The artists also spoke about their hopes of performing the project when COVID-19 restrictions amid the global pandemic are lifted.

"We going to be ready. That's for sure. Yeah. Because man, we would love to do a show. I'd love to present it," said .Paak. "We can't wait to play."

"We need it, man. We need it," Mars added.

Image zoom Bruno Mars | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images