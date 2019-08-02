Bruce Springsteen's Youngest Son Sam, 25, Becomes NJ Firefighter: 'You Followed Your Dreams'

Just like his father, Bruce Springsteen’s youngest son is making New Jersey proud!

Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa shared the happy news on Thursday that the couple’s son Samuel, 25, had become a firefighter for Jersey City.

“CONGRATULATIONS,” she wrote, adding a fire emoji.

“You followed your dreams…JC firefighter .. 💪Stay safe 💪.. ❤️love your brave heart❤️,” she added alongside a black-and-white photo of her son.

Family friend Rita Wilson went on to offer up her own thoughts in the comments section, writing, “Go Sam!!!!!”

Sam took a civil service exam to become a member of the department last year, according to USA Today.

Springsteen and Scialfa also share son Evan, 29, and daughter Jessica, 27.

Image zoom (L-R) Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa and Sam Springsteen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

This isn’t the first time Scialfa has boasted about her son’s accomplishments online.

In 2014, after her son graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy, the proud mama shared a smiling photograph of Sam in uniform.

“My youngest son, Sam, graduated from Monmouth County Fire Academy tonight,” she wrote, adding the sweet hashtag “our family hero.”

“He’s very smart,” Monmouth County Fire Marshal Henry Stryker III told USA Today at the time, adding that Sam “enjoyed what he was doing.”

Since graduation, Sam has worked with the Colts Neck Fire Department, the Long Branch Fire Department and the North Wildwood Fire Department, according to USA Today.

While serving with the NWFD in 2016, Sam and another firefighter worked together to save a fisherman who was stuck in the mud, the Cape May County Herald reported.

Opening up about his children during a 2017 interview with the New York Times, Bruce shared that his children have never been superfans of his work — and that’s just fine with him.

“We had our kids late, I was 40 when our first son was born, and they showed a healthy disinterest in our work over all the years,” the 69-year-old musician. “They had their own musical heroes, they had their own music they were interested in. They’d be pretty blank-faced if someone mentioned a song title of mine.”

“I kind of like that,” he added. “I always looked upon that as that we did a good job.”