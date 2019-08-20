Bruce Springsteen is adding “director” to his long-list of artistic talents.

The legendary rocker — whose first studio record in five years, Western Stars, was released in June — has overseen a “cinematic film version” of the album alongside longtime collaborator Thom Zimny.

Western Stars, which was acquired by Warner Brothers Pictures, will give fans an opportunity to watch Springsteen perform the album in his 100-year-old historic barn. In between songs, it will also feature archival footage and personal narration from the Boss himself.

The film will touch on “themes of love and loss, loneliness and family and the inexorable passage of time” and will evoke “the American West—both the mythic and the hardscrabble,” Warner Brothers shared in a statement.

“It’s easy to lose yourself or never find yourself. The older you get, the heavier that package becomes that you haven’t sorted through, so you run. I’ve done a lot of that kind of running,” says Springsteen, 69, in the film trailer which dropped Monday.

“I’ve spent 35 years trying to let go of the destructive parts of my character and I still have days where I struggle with it,” he admits.

Springsteen’s longtime collaborator Ron Aniello produced the recent album, and the singer’s wife, longtime E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, provides backing vocals.

RELATED: The Boss Is Back! Bruce Springsteen Announces Upcoming Album Western Stars

Image zoom Bruce Springsteen. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Springsteen can been seen kissing Scialfa in the clip. “Emotionally, spiritually, in this life nobody gets away unhurt,” he continues. “We’re always trying to find someone whose broken pieces fit with our broken pieces and something whole emerges.”

The film is set to premiere at 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, and is slated for release in the fall.