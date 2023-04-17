Bruce Springsteen Tests Positive for COVID Hours After Wrapping First N.J. Show in 7 Years

Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa reportedly had to skip an awards show on Saturday night due to the virus

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 17, 2023 02:50 PM
Bruce Springsteen Says Daughter Jessica Will 'Make Sure' He Attends Taylor Swift's Midnights Tour
Bruce Springsteen. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH

Bruce Springsteen is saying goodbye to the first leg of his tour with a rather unwelcome parting gift: COVID.

The rocker, 73, and wife Patti Scialfa, 69, both tested positive for COVID over the weekend, just hours after wrapping a hometown show in their native New Jersey Friday night.

Springsteen and Scialfa were slated to attend the first American Music Honors awards show on Saturday night, but were unable to due to the virus, according to Variety.

"It broke our hearts around 6 a.m. this morning when I got a call that two of the most important people who were supposed to be here, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, unfortunately came down with COVID," said Bob Santelli, executive director for the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University, for which the show was fundraising.

The outlet reported that Jon Stewart, host for the night, quipped: "They're alive. Don't overreact. You can still see them in concert. They're home sitting by the fire eating French onion soup."

In spite of his illness, Springsteen was able to tape two videos to present awards to Darlene Love and Stevie Van Zandt, his fellow E Street Band member, per Variety.

RELATED VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight, Mindy Kaling Among 22 Awarded Medal of Arts by Joe Biden

The "Born to Run" singer's setback comes after he was forced to postpone three shows in March due to an undisclosed illness.

Though his rep did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the nature of the illness at the time, Van Zandt tweeted that the health concern was "nothing serious," and fans had "no need to be anxious or afraid."

Springsteen and his band are set to play next in Barcelona, where they'll kick off the European leg of their tour on April 28. They'll then return stateside in August for a number of stadium shows through December.

Bruce Springsteen (R) and singer Patti Scialfa arrive at he 2013 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala Honoring Bruce Springsteen at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen. Kevork Djansezian/Getty

The tour — Springsteen's first in six years — capped its first North American leg on Friday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The lengthy show marked his first in his native New Jersey in seven years.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recently declared Sept. 23, Springsteen's birthday, to be "Bruce Springsteen Day" in the Garden State.

"Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time, period," Murphy wrote on Twitter. "And so, I am both honored and proud to announce @springsteen's birthday, Sept. 23, will officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in the Garden State."

