Bruce Springsteen Says Daughter Jessica Will 'Make Sure' He Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the Grammy-winning artist also said Swift is welcome to join the E Street band "anytime"

By
Published on November 15, 2022 01:29 PM

Bruce Springsteen may be busy with his own tour next year, but the iconic rocker is committed to making time to catch one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows.

The Grammy-winner, 73, on Monday visited The Tonight Show where he talked with host Jimmy Fallon about a number of topics, including his latest album, Only the Strong Survive, which came out last week.

During their chat, Fallon, 48, noted that both Springsteen and Taylor Swift would have highly anticipated tours next year and wondered if the "Born to Run" singer would happen to pop up to perform at a Swift show. Springsteen guaranteed that he'll at least be attending — thanks to his daughter, Jessica.

"I will be because my daughter is going to make sure," Springsteen said about Swift's Eras Tour to laughs from the audience. "I will be at the Taylor Swift show — so I know that. And, she's welcome on E Street anytime."

Bruce Springsteen Says Daughter Jessica Will 'Make Sure' He Attends Taylor Swift's Midnights Tour
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH

Springsteen will be embarking on his first tour with the E Street Band in six years, which was announced over the summer with 31 new U.S. tour dates. The 2023 North American tour with the E Street Band kicks off on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps up on April 14 in Newark, New Jersey.

"It's kind of mind-boggling, to be honest with you," the singer told SiriusXM channel E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo at the time of the tour announcement. "It doesn't feel that long, but… I've got the jones to play live very badly at this point. So I'm deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans."

For Swift, 32, "The Eras Tour" is her first in five years. Earlier this month, the Grammy-winner, added eight extra shows to the first leg of the tour days after she announced her first set of performances.

Bruce Springsteen Says Daughter Jessica Will 'Make Sure' He Attends Taylor Swift's Midnights Tour
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Swift previously noted that several other well-known artists, including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM, would be performing as opening acts on select dates of the tour.

The Eras Tour begins on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona and continues through 19 other cities, concluding on Aug. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

