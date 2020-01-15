Bruce Springsteen's Youngest Son Sam Sworn in as a New Jersey Firefighter

Bruce Springsteen‘s son Sam is now officially a member of Jersey City’s bravest!

Sam, 26, was one of 15 sworn in by the mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey at city hall to the Jersey City Fire Department on Tuesday, CNN reported.

“It was a long road, he was very dedicated for quite a few years and we are just excited for him today,” proud dad Bruce, 70, told CBS New York of his youngest son.

Sam added to the outlet that his training definitely wasn’t easy, CBS New York reported.

The new class of firefighters brings the department’s total to 666 firefighters, Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement, a historic high.

In August, Bruce’s wife and Sam’s mom Patti Scialfa offered her son congratulations on becoming a Jersey City firefighter, though the ceremony with the mayor wouldn’t take place until Tuesday.

“CONGRATULATIONS 🔥” Scialfa wrote on Instagram at the time. “…You followed your dreams…JC firefighter .. 💪Stay safe 💪.. ❤️love your brave heart❤️.”

Sam graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014 and took a civil service exam to become a member of the department in 2017, according to CBS New York.

“He’s very smart,” Monmouth County Fire Marshal Henry Stryker III told USA Today when he graduated, adding that the youngest Springsteen “enjoyed what he was doing.”

Since graduating from the fire academy, Sam has volunteered at the Colts Neck Fire Department, the Long Branch Fire Department and the North Wildwood Fire Department, and along with another firefighter, saved a fisherman who was stuck in the mud while at the NWFD, the Cape May County Herald reported 2016.

Sam’s career milestone this week comes shortly after he celebrated his birthday.

“—you’ve got a birthday we’ve got none..we sing to you.. happy birthday to you—” his mom wrote in a birthday tribute on January 5. “So happy for you and all the hard work you ha r done this year….🌞❤️❤️”

Bruce and Scialfa are also parents to son Evan, 29, and daughter Jessica, 28.