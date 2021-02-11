Bruce Springsteen Reportedly 'Smelled Strongly of Alcohol' Before DWI, Per Police: Reports

The singer had "glassy eyes," according to a police report obtained by several outlets

Just a day after PEOPLE confirmed with a National Parks spokesperson that Bruce Springsteen was arrested for driving while intoxicated, new details are emerging regarding November's incident at Gateway National Recreation Area.

When approached by a park ranger, the 71-year-old allegedly refused to take a preliminary breath test, despite showing "signs of intoxication," according to police reports acquired by TMZ and Fox News.

The report stated that a ranger observed the singer "consume a shot of Patron tequila," even though drinking is not allowed at the Sandy Hook, New Jersey park.

"The Patron bottle that the shot was poured out of was completely empty (750ml)," the ranger wrote in the report. "I asked Springsteen if he was leaving and he confirmed that he was going to drive out of the park."

"[He] smelt strongly of alcohol coming off his person and had glassy eyes," the report added, stating that he was "visibly swaying back and forth" while talking to the ranger.

The ranger also said that Springsteen allegedly told him he had taken two shots in 20 minutes. (A source previously told New York Post he only had one.)

The police report acquired by the two outlets comes after the Asbury Park Press reported that the singer's blood-alcohol content was 0.02, below the state's legal limit.

"Bruce stopped, took the pictures, then a fan offered him a shot of liquor, which he took, while sitting on his bike, which was stationary," a source close to Springsteen told New York Post, adding that the singer pulled over to meet with the fans. "Park Police saw what happened and they immediately pulled Springsteen over as he drove away."