Bruce Springsteen Sells Music Catalog to Sony Music In Record-Breaking $500 Million Deal: Report
The Boss' music has a new home.
Sony Music Group announced Thursday that it acquired all of Bruce Springsteen's recorded music and songwriting catalogs through two separate agreements.
Though Sony Music Group did not share the exact amount of the two deals, the value of The Boss' music catalog could be worth $500 million or more, according to a report from Deadline.
For more than 50 years, Springsteen has maintained a recording partnership with Sony-owned Columbia Records.
"I am one artist who can truly say that when I signed with Columbia Records in 1972, I came to the right place," said Springsteen in the company's announcement. "During the last 50 years, the men and women of Sony Music have treated me with the greatest respect as an artist and as a person."
He added, "I'm thrilled that my legacy will continue to be cared for by the Company and people I know and trust."
Under the deal, classics such as "Born to Run," "Born In The USA," "Dancing in the Dark," "Glory Days," "The River," "Hungry Heart," "Brilliant Disguise" and "I'm On Fire" will now be owned by Sony.
The partnership between Columbia Records and Springsteen started when he was first signed in 1972. Just a year later in 1973, he released debut album Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.
In 2020 this 20th studio album Letter to You came out.
Some of his major accomplishments include winning 20 Grammys, one Oscar and a Tony. Springsteen is the recipient of the a Kennedy Center Honor and Presidential Medal of Freedom. He is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame.
The new acquisition by Sony Music follows in the footsteps of other major artists, including Shakira, Tina Turner and Mötley Crüe selling the rights to their music as well.