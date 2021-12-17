Bruce Springsteen Sells Music Catalog to Sony Music In Record-Breaking $500 Million Deal: Report

Though Sony Music Group did not share the exact amount of the two deals, the value of The Boss' music catalog could be worth $500 million or more, according to a report from Deadline .

"I am one artist who can truly say that when I signed with Columbia Records in 1972, I came to the right place," said Springsteen in the company's announcement. "During the last 50 years, the men and women of Sony Music have treated me with the greatest respect as an artist and as a person."