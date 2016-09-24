Bruce Springsteen Calls Donald Trump a 'Moron' – Says He Likes Hillary Clinton

Bruce Springsteen is speaking out against Donald Trump.

In a new interview in Rolling Stone, the singer didn’t mince his words when he gave his opinion on the Republican Presidential candidate.

“The republic is under siege by a moron, basically,” the “Born to Run” singer said. “When you start talking about elections being rigged, you’re pushing people beyond democratic governance. And it’s a very, very dangerous thing to do.”

The rocker added that he believes Trump’s answers to questions on the campaign trail have not done any good to issues facing the country.

“Trump’s thing is simple answers to very complex problems,” he said. “Fallacious answers to very complex problems. And that can be very appealing.”

The 67-year-old also opened up about his influence on politics as a celebrity.

“I think you have a limited amount of impact as an entertainer, performer or musician. I feel what I’ve done was certainly worth doing,” he said, adding, “And I did it at the time because I felt the country was in crisis, which it certainly is right now.”

Despite his decision to remain off the grid in the political sphere, Springsteen did have one final thing to say about Hillary Clinton.

“I like Hillary,” he admitted. “I think she would be a very, very good president.”

Springsteen’s memoir, “Born to Run,” hits stands on Sept. 27.