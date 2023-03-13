Bruce Springsteen Postpones 3 U.S. Tour Dates 'Due to Illness'

Bruce Springsteen is postponing his third show in a week "due to illness," according to a statement shared on the musician's Twitter page.

Springsteen, 73, announced on Sunday that he had pushed back his Tuesday performance in Albany, New York just days after announcing the postponement of shows in Uncasville, Connecticut and Columbus, Ohio.

"Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's concert at MVP Arena in Albany on Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed," the most recent update read. "We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show."

It remains unclear what the "illness" mentioned in the announcements is in reference to. When reached for comment, a rep for Springsteen pointed PEOPLE to the postponement statements for each tour date.

E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt provided his own update for fans over the weekend, sharing that the health concern was "nothing serious." When a fan asked Van Zandt, 72, about the pushed shows, he clarified that it was just a temporary measure: "Postponed," wrote Van Zandt. "We don't cancel."

"No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious," he added. "Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon."

Springsteen kicked off his first tour in six years on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, where he played some of his biggest hits, from "Born to Run" to "Glory Days" to "Dancing in the Dark," per USA Today. During the show, he honored George Theiss, his bandmate in The Castiles who died in 2018.

"His passing would leave me as the last surviving member of my first band, so it's kind of like standing on the tracks with the hot light of an oncoming train bearing down on you," Springsteen said. "It brings a clarity of thought and a purpose that you might have not previously experienced. At 15, it's all tomorrows. At 73, it's a lot of goodbyes. That's why you have to make the most of right now."

Bruce Springsteen onstage with wife Patti Scialfa. KMazur/WireImage

The Asbury Park Press reported that multiple members of Springsteen's legendary band have missed shows due to COVID, including Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, Jake Clemons and Soozie Tyrell.

"Good evening Kansas City," Springsteen said at one show, per the Asbury Park Press. "We got everybody in the house tonight except Jake Clemons, who's back at the hotel eating barbecue and watching pornographic films because he has COVID."

The "Born to Run" singer is showing no signs of slowing down as a live performer and told SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show last year that he "can't imagine" retiring. At the time, he referenced Johnny Cash and Pete Seeger as two artists who managed to perform well into their later years.

"I look at those guys and go, 'Yeah, I don't know if I'll [always] be doing three-hour shows, but I have so many different kinds of music that I can play and do,'" he explained. "The Broadway show I can do for the rest of my life in one form or another if I wanted to. I can't imagine retirement, no."