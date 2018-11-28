Bruce Springsteen's Springsteen on Broadway Is Coming to Netflix: Watch the Trailer

Christian Holub
November 28, 2018 01:05 PM

Bruce Springsteen‘s hometown tales are coming soon to a Netflix screen near you. The iconic rock musician’s theater show Springsteen on Broadway is close to finishing up its more than yearlong run at New York’s Walter Kerr Theater. In fact, the very same night that Springsteen gives his last performance of the show (Dec. 15), Springsteen on Broadway will hit the Netflix servers. The new trailer gives fans a taste of what to expect.

Springsteen on Broadway has consisted of “The Boss” playing a setlist of some of his most classic songs (there’s also an album recording on the way) accompanied by life stories and selections from his 2016 autobiography Born to Run. Sometimes he even makes overt political statements. The show also earned him a special Tony Award earlier this year.

Unlike his usual concerts, Springsteen isn’t accompanied by a large backing band. That doesn’t mean he’s alone up there, however — the special includes a guest appearance from the star’s wife, Patty Scialfa.

“One night I’m hanging out at the Stone Pony and this beautiful redhead shows up,” Springsteen recounts in the trailer. “She is a great songwriter, she is one of the loveliest voices I’ve ever heard. She is smart, tough — but fragile.”

Watch the full trailer above. Springsteen on Broadway hits Netflix on Dec. 15.

