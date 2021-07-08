Bruce Springsteen Through the Decades: See Never-Before-Published Photos by Janet Macoska

Not only was Springsteen different in appearance, he brought new energy to the stage. "He kind of recreated himself, with the Born in the USA tour," she says, "And if anybody could get more energetic and more powerful on stage, he certainly did."

The crowd who came to see him at the Cleveland Municipal Stadium in the summer of 1985 matched him in intensity. The photo book documents Springsteen's special connection to the people in and around Cleveland, who loved his music since he first debuted on the radio in the '70s. For that show, 80,000 fans came out in force.

"All those people, including way, way, way up in nosebleed heaven, all the way up there, staring at him. They were all staring at him, and watching his every move, and listening to every note," Macoska remembers. "Everybody looking at that shot knows it's Bruce, because Bruce has one of the most famous butts in all of rock and roll history."