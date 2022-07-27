Bruce Springsteen Joins Jack Antonoff Onstage in NYC to Duet Bleachers Collaboration 'Chinatown'

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance in New York City Wednesday night to rock out with a fellow Jersey boy: Jack Antonoff!

The Boss, 72, joined the Bleachers musician at Radio City Music Hall to sing their song "Chinatown," which is featured on the band's 2021 Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night album.

Springsteen was welcomed onstage to a chorus of "Bruuuuuuuce!" as Antonoff, 38, told the crowd that the two wanted to "tear the f—ing roof off this place!"

The "Born to Run" singer played an acoustic guitar and sang, blowing the audience a kiss as he walked offstage after finishing the track and hugging Antonoff.

Antonoff, who was raised in New Milford and Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, has long admired Springsteen, who hails from Freehold. In a statement he shared alongside the release of "Chinatown," Antonoff said Springsteen hopping on one of his tracks was "the honor of a lifetime."

"He is the artist who showed me that the sound of the place I am from has value and that there is a spirit here that needs to be taken all over the world," he said.

The "Rollercoaster" singer has previously expressed pride in his Jersey roots. In 2015, he launched the Shadow of the City music festival at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park — the club that famously helped launch Springsteen's career.

Tuesday's show is the third surprise appearance made by Springsteen as of late, as he joined Coldplay at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in June to sing "Working on a Dream" and "Dancing in the Dark."

Springsteen's pop-up performance with Coldplay was followed by another surprise duet at MetLife Stadium the following week with Paul McCartney on the final date of the former Beatles member's Got Back Tour.

The rocker and his E Street Band are currently gearing up for a massive 2023 tour that will begin in Tampa, Florida, in February, and wrap in April with a homecoming show in Newark, New Jersey.

After that, Springsteen and company will head to Europe, for which they announced tour dates in May. Those shows will take place from April through July, before the group heads stateside for a second North American leg in August.

The "Thunder Road" singer and his band announced the massive international tour in May, and the new dates mark the first time in six years they're hitting the road together.