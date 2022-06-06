The rocker played "Working on a Dream" and "Dancing in the Dark" with Coldplay

Bruce Springsteen Joins Coldplay for 2 Songs at New Jersey Concert: 'My Hero,' Says Chris Martin

Coldplay got in the New Jersey spirit at their concert on Sunday night by bringing out a special guest: hometown hero Bruce Springsteen!

The British rockers surprised the crowd at MetLife Stadium with an appearance by Springsteen, who joined frontman Chris Martin for "Working on a Dream" and "Dancing in the Dark."

Martin, 45, kicked things off with a brief fireworks display, after which he teased that there was some "magic…[in] the building."

"I have a tattoo on my arm, which is cause this person is my hero," he said. "And please welcome — I can't believe we get to say it — but please welcome Mr. Bruce Springsteen."

The "Born to Run" singer, 72, then jumped on stage and shared a hug with Martin to the tune of thousands cheering "Bruuuuuuce."

"Thank you! Hello New Jersey!" he said. "Like Chris said, he's had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I gotta sing it.

The two then dove in to Springsteen's 2009 hit "Working on a Dream" before tackling "Dancing in the Dark" with Martin on piano.

"Go ahead, kid! C'mon Chris!" Springsteen encouraged as Martin hit falsetto notes in the 1984 hit.

Chris Martin and Bruce Springsteen

Martin has long expressed admiration for the Boss, and in 2020, explained the significance of his "Working on a Dream" tattoo.

"It's not an obvious Bruce song but it's a song called 'Working on a Dream,' which is quite recent," he told SiriusXM. "That was kind of my gateway drug into Bruce. Of course, that's what we're doing every day, working on a dream."

"Of course, Bruce could fart in my face and I'd think it's amazing, so I'm a bit biased," he added.

Coldplay is currently on their Music of the Spheres world tour in support of their 2021 album of the same name. During their first show at MetLife on Saturday, the group brought out Kylie Minogue for a rendition of her hit "Can't Get You Out of My Head."

Springsteen, meanwhile, announced last month that he and the E Street Band will be touring the world starting in February 2023, their first tour in six years.

"It's kind of mind-boggling, to be honest with you," the singer told SiriusXM channel E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo. "It doesn't feel that long, but… I've got the jones to play live very badly at this point. So I'm deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans."