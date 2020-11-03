It all started in 1975 when Born to Run hit No. 3...

Bruce Springsteen Makes History as First Artist to Have a Top Five Album in Six Decades

His "Glory Days" are far from over.

Music legend Bruce Springsteen made history this week following the release of his album Letter to You: he's the first artist to ever have a Top 5 album on the Billboard 200 chart in six decades.

Letter to You — his 21st top 10 album — became the best-selling album of the week with 96,000 equivalent album units earned, Billboard reported. (It's the 71-year-old's highest-selling week since he dropped High Hopes in 2014.)

Springsteen's ascent kicked off in 1975 when he dropped Born to Run, which hit No. 3. Three years later, Darkness on the Edge of Town hit No. 5.

Then, in the 1980s, five of his albums — starting with The River in 1980 — hit the Top 5. In fact, four of them hit No. 1, including the iconic Born in the U.S.A, which dropped in 1984.

Image zoom Born in the U.S.A. album cover

In the '90s, both Human Touch hit No. 2 and Lucky Town hit No. 3 in 1992. (His Greatest Hits album hit No. 1 in 1995.)

The start of the century also proved to be a big decade for The Boss, when six of his albums hit the Top 5. Four albums hit No. 1: The Rising in 2002, Devils & Dust in 2005, Magic in 2007 and Working On a Dream in 2009.

The 2010s saw four records hit the top 5 with Wrecking Ball and High Hopes reaching No. 1 in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

And now — in the year 2020 — Letter to You hit No. 2.

“I heard something of mine from 1975 on a record the other day, and I said, 'That was about seven or eight lives ago,'" he told AARP Magazine in September. "It was a full and entire life of its own. And I lived that one, and it was a great one, and now I’m living another one."

Letter to You is his 20th studio album. He has also released 23 live albums, eight compilation albums, 17 video albums and a soundtrack album.