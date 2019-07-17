Will Bruce Springsteen Join the EGOT Club? His New Emmy Nomination Puts Him Close

Bruce Springsteen is on his way to being more than just The Boss — he might be an EGOT.

On Tuesday the 69-year-old received an outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) Emmy nomination for his Netflix concert film Springsteen on Broadway, putting him just one win away from earning the coveted EGOT status. If he takes home the trophy in September, it will make Springsteen one of just 22 artists to have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony (competitive or honorary) over the course of their career.

The production of Springsteen on Broadway was ineligible for competitive Tony competition in 2018 (due to a rule citing that Tony voters get free tickets), but Springsteen was awarded an honorary Special Tony Award statue for his critically acclaimed, sold-out intimate one-man show.

Springsteen also took home the Best Original Song Oscar in 1994 for his song “Streets of Philadelphia,” which appeared in the 1993 film Philadelphia starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington.

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty

When it comes to Grammys, he has those by the boatful. He earned his first, for best vocal performance, in 1984 for his hit song “Dancing in the Dark.” Since then, his Grammy tally has risen to 20.

In order to gain entry into the ultra-elite show business club, Springsteen needs to triumph at the 2019 Emmys over Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal, Hannah Gadsby: Nanette — all Netflix projects — as well as CBS’s Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool.

In June, Springsteen released his 19th studio LP, Western Stars. The solo disc drew inspiration from Southern California pop records of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.

New album #WesternStars coming June 14. “This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It's a jewel box of a record." – Bruce pic.twitter.com/X00HQRWJoL — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 25, 2019

“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements,” Springsteen said in a statement on his official website. “It’s a jewel box of a record.”