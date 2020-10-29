Bruce Springsteen Condemns Trump and President's Administration: 'We'll Be Throwing the Bums Out'

Bruce Springsteen also recited a poem by Elayne Griffin Baker that best described his feelings about President Donald Trump

Bruce Springsteen is expressing his disdain for President Donald Trump and his administration.

On his SiriusXM show, Bruce Springsteen: From My Home to Yours, the singer, 71, condemned the president during the latest episode, titled, "Farewell to The Thief."

"Welcome ghouls, fools, witches, vampires, blood-sucking politicians, zombie denizens of Washington D.C. It is time for an exorcism in our nation's capital. Welcome to our Halloween/Election Day monster mash," Springsteen said.

"In just a few days, we'll be throwing the bums out. I thought it was a f---ing nightmare but it was so true," The Boss added.

During the program, Springsteen also recited a poem by Elayne Griffin Baker, which compares the Trump family to past first families including the Obamas, Bushes, Reagans and Kennedys.

The poem, which was shared on Springsteen's website and social media, began by emphasizing what Trump and his family were lacking. "There's no art in this White House. There's no literature, no poetry, no music. There are no pets in this White House, no loyal man's best friend, no Socks the family cat, no kids' science fairs," the first verses state.

"No time when the president takes off his blue suit red tie uniform and becomes human, except when he puts on his white shirt and khaki pants uniform and hides from the American people to play golf," the poem continues. "There are no images of the First Family enjoying themselves together in a moment of relaxation. No Obamas on the beach in Hawaii moments, or Bushes fishing in Kennebunkport. No Reagans on horseback, no Kennedys playing touch football on the Cape. Where'd that country go? Where did all the fun, the joy and the expression of love and happiness go?"

"We used to be the country that did the Ice Bucket Challenge and raised millions for charity. We used to have a President that calmed and soothed the nation instead dividing it, and a First Lady who planted a garden instead of ripping one out," the poem says of Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

"We are rudderless and joyless. We have lost the cultural aspects of society that make America great. We have lost our mojo, our fun, our happiness, our cheering on of others. The shared experience of humanity that makes it all worth it. The challenges and the triumphs that we shared and celebrated. The unique can-do spirit that America has always been known for. We are lost. We have lost so much in so short a time," the poem concludes.

Springsteen added, "On November 3rd, vote them out."

In 2016, Springsteen objected to Trump using his hit "Born in the U.S.A." during the campaign. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer previously did so with Ronald Reagan in 1984.

More recently, he jokingly told the Australian press that he would move out of the United States if Trump receives enough votes for a second term. "If Trump is re-elected—which he will not be; I'm predicting right now he's gonna lose—if by some happenstance he should be, I'll see you on the next plane," Springsteen said earlier this month.

Also, in September, the musician told Rolling Stone that the country needs a fresh start.

"The first thing is to get the Trump administration out of office and start again," Springsteen said when asked about the Republican National Convention, which took place virtually in late August.