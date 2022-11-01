Bruce Springsteen Says He 'Can't Imagine Retirement,' Weighs in on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'

The Boss will keep on rolling!

Bruce Springsteen is readying for the release of a new album and a massive new tour — and he plans to keep the music coming for a long time after that.

"I can't imagine [retiring], you know?" the rocker, 73, said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show Monday. "I mean, if I got to a place where I was incapacitated or something but up until then I think I'm… I mean, look at Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger."

Both Cash and Seeger performed well into their golden years, and Springsteen even recalled sharing the stage with an 89-year-old Seeger at Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009.

"I look at those guys and go, 'Yeah, I don't know if I'll [always] be doing three-hour shows, but I have so many different kinds of music that I can play and do,'" he explained. "The Broadway show I can do for the rest of my life in one form or another if I wanted to. I can't imagine retirement, no."

Howard Stern and Bruce Springsteen. Courtesy

The "Thunder Road" singer told Stern during their two-hour sit down that he considered himself lucky for having become a successful musician in the first place, as he loved music so much he would've done it even without a paycheck.

"I bumped into the luckiest job in the world because they paid me a fortune for something I would've done for free," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Springsteen rattled off some of his favorite songs he's ever written ("Darkness on the Edge of Town," "Born in the U.S.A.," "Born to Run," "The Rising" and "Thunder Road" all made the list), and even revealed his thoughts on Taylor Swift's new album Midnights.

The rocker said he'd recently picked his daughter Jessica up from the airport, and she informed him that Swift's new album was "bangin'." Together, they listened to the record on the car ride home.

Bruce Springsteen. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"She plays it for me top volume, all the way from Newark to Colts Neck, dancing in her seat, and I said, 'That's what I like to see,'" Springsteen said. "It felt good. It was good. She's super talented. [I know her] just a little bit. She's a tremendous writer and I know her producer Jack Antonoff very well. Just making great records."

Springsteen will release his new album Only the Strong Survive, a collection of soul hits, on Nov. 11. He told Stern that while he chose 15 songs to include, another 40 were left on the cutting room floor.

"I worked very hard on my singing on this record," he said. "I basically chose songs that I love and … [that] got my voice out front."

Come February, Springsteen and the E Street Band will kick off a 31-date North American tour that will end in April in the rocker's native New Jersey.

After that, Springsteen and company will head to Europe, for which they announced tour dates in May. Those shows will take place from April through July, before the group heads stateside once more for a second North American leg in August.

The dates mark the first time in six years he and the E Street Band will hit the road together.