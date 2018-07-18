Bruce Springsteen's Hit Broadway Show Is Headed to Netflix in December

Bruce Springsteen is taking his hit Broadway show to the small screen this winter.

Springsteen on Broadway will end its sold-out 236-show run at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway on Dec. 15. That same night, a film of the show will launch globally on Netflix.

“We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one man show,” Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix, said in a statement. “This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time.”

Bruce Springsteen accepts his Special Tony Award during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in New York on June 10, 2018. Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

The performance — written by Springsteen, 68, and directed/produced by Emmy Award-winner Thom Zimny — is based on the 20-time Grammy-winner’s bestselling autobiography Born to Run, and features the artist telling his very own personal stories with a little help from his guitar and piano.

“The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete,” Springsteen manager, Jon Landau, said in a statement. “In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience. Ted Sarandos and the entire company’s support has been a perfect match for Bruce’s personal commitment to the filmed version of Springsteen on Broadway.”

Springsteen on Broadway, which officially opened on Oct. 12, 2017, was extended three times after its initial eight-week run.

Springsteen’s career spans over 40 years and — 18 studio albums later — has earned him an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a Kennedy Center Honor and a nod as MusiCares’ 2013 Person of the Year.