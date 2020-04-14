Bruce Springsteen Assembles Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett and More for New Jersey COVID-19 Relief Event

Image zoom George Pimentel/WireImage; Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television/Getty; Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Bruce Springsteen has enlisted a star-studded lineup of entertainers to raise money for those impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in his home state of New Jersey.

On Tuesday, the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer, 70, announced on Good Morning America that he will headline a broadcast benefit titled #JerseyForJersey, which will feature singing stars Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, SZA and Charlie Puth.

Celebrities such as Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito and Chelsea Handler will also appear on the ABC broadcast slated to air on April 22.

“New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times,” Springsteen said. “… This is our effort to do everything we can for our folks in the Garden State, and I hope you’ll join us.”

Proceeds raised from the event will go toward the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which provides resources to combat medical, social and economic impact from COVID-19.

Last month, Springsteen made a radio appearance, wishing the best to everyone during the global health crisis as he called in from his Colts Neck, New Jersey, home, where he’s self-isolating with his wife, Patti Scialfa.

“We want to send out our thoughts and prayers to all of our fans and friends in New York who are going through such a tough time right now, and fans in Italy and Spain who we love so much,” he said at the time, USA Today reported. “Stay safe, that’s all we can say, and everyone everywhere, we’re thinking about you and praying for you, so God bless.”

As of Tuesday, there have been 64,584 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,443 deaths in New Jersey, according to The New York Times database. The U.S. currently has a total of 582,594 confirmed coronavirus cases and 23,649 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

#JerseyForJersey will air April 22 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.