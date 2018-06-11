His Hometown! Bruce Springsteen Will Return to His Roots for Asbury Lanes Reopening Concert

The Boss is coming back to Asbury Park — and kicking off the summer on a high note.

Bruce Springsteen will take a break from Broadway next Monday, June 18, to return to his “hometown” of Asbury Park, New Jersey, for what’s bound to be one of the biggest concerts of the summer.

Springsteen will join Grammy-winning rock band Portugal. the Man and the Tangiers Blues Band at the reopening of the historic Asbury Lanes. While the hotly sought-after tickets are on a lottery-based system, Asbury Park Now will host a giveaway for a pair of tickets, plus one night at The Asbury, a boutique hotel across the street from the Lanes.

Asbury Park’s iconic ’60s bowling alley has been completely renovated and turned into a music venue by developer iStar. Talent will be booked by The Bowery Presents and will include everyone from artists who got their start in Asbury Park to other big name acts like Lupe Fiasco and beyond. (See full summer lineup here.)

RELATED: 5 Reasons to Visit Asbury Park, New Jersey (No. 1: You Might Bump into Bruce Springsteen)

While Springsteen grew up in Freehold, New Jersey, he frequented Asbury Park (the seaside town only 30 minutes away) and credits the town as the place where his music career first started.

“I think they’ve done a pretty good job with Asbury’s development,” the rock ‘n roll hall of famer told Variety last year. “I never thought I’d live to see the day when it came back to life in such a vibrant and strong fashion. It could easily have become a mini-mall or a wall of condos but it didn’t, and there’s still a place there; it’s still unique in its own right. That didn’t get erased, and that’s what really matters. It’s not gonna be the place that I grew up in — a little blue-collar resort, or the place that was the genesis of our band — but it’s a lovely, vibrant community right now, and I love going there in the summer now and seeing that beach jammed. I never thought I’d see it again.”

The legendary rocker, 68, whose (mostly) one-man show, Springsteen on Broadway, has been selling-out houses week after week on the Great White Way, just accepted a Special Tony Award Sunday Night, where he also performed a moving monologue (similar to the ones seen in his show) as well as his 1984 hit “My Hometown.”

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Close friend and fellow rock star Billy Joel presented Springsteen with the honor.

“This is deeply appreciated and thank you for making me feel so welcome on your block,” Springsteen said during his acceptance speech as his wife Patti Scialfa and three children cheered him on from the crowd. “Being a part of the Broadway community…it’s been one of the most exciting things I’ve ever experienced.”