The Boss received three citations related to alcohol consumption on Nov. 14 at the Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested on Suspicion of DWI After a 'Shot of Liquor': Report

New information is developing regarding Bruce Springsteen's arrest late last year.

Springsteen, 71, was arrested by police at the Gateway National Recreation Area after reportedly taking a shot of tequila while meeting with fans, according to the New York Post, and his alcohol blood-alcohol content was below New Jersey's legal limit, Ashbury Park Press reported.

"Bruce stopped, took the pictures, then a fan offered him a shot of liquor, which he took, while sitting on his bike, which was stationary," a source close to Springsteen told NY Post, adding that the singer pulled over to meet with the fans. "Park Police saw what happened and they immediately pulled Springsteen over as he drove away."

Meanwhile, the Jersey area's local newspaper APP reported that the singer's blood-alcohol level was 0.02 — well below the state's legal limit of 0.08.

A spokesperson with the National Park Service and a rep for Springsteen did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports. PEOPLE has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to receive the incident report.

The newest reports come a day after the news that the "Born in the USA" singer was arrested on Nov. 14 at the Sandy Hook, New Jersey national park, where he received three citations for reckless driving, consuming alcohol in a closed area and driving while intoxicated.

"Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," a National Park Service spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement then.

Hours after the news of his November arrest broke, Jeep pulled a Super Bowl ad featuring the legendary singer, telling PEOPLE that even though it couldn't "substantiate" the reason for his arrest, it would pause the commercial from being played until more details are verified.