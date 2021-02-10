Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in November: He Was 'Cooperative'

Bruce Springsteen was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence back in November, PEOPLE confirms.

The "Born in the USA" singer, 71, was detained on Nov. 14 at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, where he received three citations for reckless driving, consuming alcohol in a closed area and driving while intoxicated.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," a National Park Service spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement.

TMZ was first to break the news and reports Springsteen has an upcoming court date. A rep for Springsteen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news of the rocker's arrest comes days after Springsteen starred in his first-ever TV commercial for Jeep during the Super Bowl, where The Boss called for unity.

RELATED VIDEO: Despite Fame And Success, Bruce Springsteen Has Always Stayed Close To His Roots

"It's no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear," he says in the video. "Now fear has never been the best of who we are, and as for freedom, it's not the property of just the fortunate few, it belongs to us all. Whoever you are, wherever you're from, it's what connects us, and we need that connection. We need the middle."

Springsteen's arrest last fall also came just three weeks after the release of his album Letter to You, which propelled the singer to become the first artist with a Top 5 album in six different decades.