Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Share Dates for 2023 North American Tour

The rockers will play 31 shows, and will end with a show in Bruce Springsteen's native New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are (probably) coming to a city near you!

The rocker, 72, and his bandmates announced 31 new U.S. tour dates on Tuesday, starting with a show in Tampa, Florida in February.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After hitting cities like Washington, D.C., Seattle and Houston, the tour will wrap on April 14 with a homecoming show in Newark, New Jersey.

After that, Springsteen and company will head to Europe, for which they announced tour dates in May. Those shows will take place from April through July, before the group heads stateside once more for a second North American leg in August.

The "Thunder Road" singer and his band announced the massive international tour in May, and the new dates mark the first time in six years they're hitting the road together.

Bruce Springsteen Announces U.S. Tour Dates Bruce Springsteen | Credit: Danny Clinch

"It's kind of mind-boggling, to be honest with you," the singer told SiriusXM channel E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo at the time. "It doesn't feel that long, but… I've got the jones to play live very badly at this point. So I'm deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans."

Springsteen has released two new albums since he last toured (Western Stars in 2019 and A Letter To You in 2020), and also launched a solo New York City concert residency called Springsteen on Broadway, which wrapped last year after more than 200 shows.

The 20-time Grammy winner said rehearsals for the upcoming tour will begin in January, and he teased a setlist that'll balance both old and new favorites.

"It's an old school E Street Band lengthy tour that we're gonna be involved in, and everybody's very excited about it," he said. "It'll have a significant amount of some recent material, and then of course we'll be playing a lot of the music that the fans have become familiar with and love to hear. It should be a balance of good things. The show should feel contemporary and it should also make you feel at home at the same time. So that's our goal."

RELATED VIDEO: Despite Fame And Success, Bruce Springsteen Has Always Stayed Close To His Roots

"People can expect a full-tilt rock and roll show," Springsteen added.

The E Street Band is Patti Scialfa, Nils Lofgren, Roy Bittan, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

Tickets for the U.S. arena shows will go on sale starting July 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through July 17 for tickets that'll be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time. Any tickets left will go on general sale the same day at 3 p.m. local time, with no code required.

Dates for the tour are below.

Feb. 1 — Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

Feb. 3 — Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena

Feb. 5 — Orlando, Florida — Amway Center

Feb. 7 — Hollywood, Florida — Hard Rock Live

Feb. 10 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

Feb. 14 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

Feb. 16 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

Feb. 18 — Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

Feb. 21 — Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center

Feb. 25 — Portland, Oregon — Moda Center

Feb. 27 — Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena

March 2 — Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena

March 5 — St. Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center

March 7 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum

March 9 — Columbus, Ohio — Nationwide Arena

March 12 — Uncasville, Connecticut — Mohegan Sun

March 14 — Albany, New York — MVP Arena

March 16 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center

March 18 — State College, Pennsylvania — Bryce Jordan Center

March 20 — Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden

March 23 — Buffalo, New York — KeyBank Center

March 25 — Greensboro, North Carolina — Greensboro Coliseum

March 27 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

March 29 — Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena

April 1 — New York, New York — Madison Square Garden

April 3 — Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center

April 5 — Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 7 — Baltimore, Maryland — Baltimore Arena

April 9 — Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena

April 11 — Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena