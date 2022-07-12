Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Share Dates for 2023 North American Tour
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are (probably) coming to a city near you!
The rocker, 72, and his bandmates announced 31 new U.S. tour dates on Tuesday, starting with a show in Tampa, Florida in February.
After hitting cities like Washington, D.C., Seattle and Houston, the tour will wrap on April 14 with a homecoming show in Newark, New Jersey.
After that, Springsteen and company will head to Europe, for which they announced tour dates in May. Those shows will take place from April through July, before the group heads stateside once more for a second North American leg in August.
The "Thunder Road" singer and his band announced the massive international tour in May, and the new dates mark the first time in six years they're hitting the road together.
"It's kind of mind-boggling, to be honest with you," the singer told SiriusXM channel E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo at the time. "It doesn't feel that long, but… I've got the jones to play live very badly at this point. So I'm deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans."
Springsteen has released two new albums since he last toured (Western Stars in 2019 and A Letter To You in 2020), and also launched a solo New York City concert residency called Springsteen on Broadway, which wrapped last year after more than 200 shows.
RELATED: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce First Tour in Six Years: 'I'm Just Aching to Play'
The 20-time Grammy winner said rehearsals for the upcoming tour will begin in January, and he teased a setlist that'll balance both old and new favorites.
"It's an old school E Street Band lengthy tour that we're gonna be involved in, and everybody's very excited about it," he said. "It'll have a significant amount of some recent material, and then of course we'll be playing a lot of the music that the fans have become familiar with and love to hear. It should be a balance of good things. The show should feel contemporary and it should also make you feel at home at the same time. So that's our goal."
RELATED VIDEO: Despite Fame And Success, Bruce Springsteen Has Always Stayed Close To His Roots
"People can expect a full-tilt rock and roll show," Springsteen added.
The E Street Band is Patti Scialfa, Nils Lofgren, Roy Bittan, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.
Tickets for the U.S. arena shows will go on sale starting July 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through July 17 for tickets that'll be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time. Any tickets left will go on general sale the same day at 3 p.m. local time, with no code required.
Dates for the tour are below.
Feb. 1 — Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena
Feb. 3 — Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena
Feb. 5 — Orlando, Florida — Amway Center
Feb. 7 — Hollywood, Florida — Hard Rock Live
Feb. 10 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
Feb. 14 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
Feb. 16 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center
Feb. 18 — Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center
Feb. 21 — Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center
Feb. 25 — Portland, Oregon — Moda Center
Feb. 27 — Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena
March 2 — Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena
March 5 — St. Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center
March 7 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum
March 9 — Columbus, Ohio — Nationwide Arena
March 12 — Uncasville, Connecticut — Mohegan Sun
March 14 — Albany, New York — MVP Arena
March 16 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center
March 18 — State College, Pennsylvania — Bryce Jordan Center
March 20 — Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden
March 23 — Buffalo, New York — KeyBank Center
March 25 — Greensboro, North Carolina — Greensboro Coliseum
March 27 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
March 29 — Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena
April 1 — New York, New York — Madison Square Garden
April 3 — Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center
April 5 — Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
April 7 — Baltimore, Maryland — Baltimore Arena
April 9 — Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena
April 11 — Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena
April 14 — Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center