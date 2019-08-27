Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Hit the Same Club as Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter After VMAs

Brody Jenner may have run into his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, with Miley Cyrus while out with new flame Josie Canseco after the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Following Monday night’s VMAs in Newark, New Jersey, the two pairs were snapped — at different times — outside of New York City club Up and Down.

The Hills star, 36, was spotted walking into the nightclub wearing a “Loverboy” shirt and a flat-rimmed hat while Canseco, 22, sported high-rise, black jeans and a cropped, green tank. The duo walked hand-in-hand while entering the nightclub and arrived just 20 minutes after Cyrus and Carter, according to Metro.

After her emotional VMAs performance, the “Slide Away” singer was snapped holding hands with Carter as they walked into the same club. The Hills: New Beginnings star was all smiles and she walked hand-in-hand with Cyrus — both opting for a pair of light jeans and white t-shirts, though vamped up in their own personal style.

Image zoom Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Josie Canseco SplashNews.com

Image zoom Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

RELATED: Brody Jenner Kisses Josie Canseco at His 36th Birthday Party in Atlantic City

Carter, 30, joined the singer and supported her backstage ahead of her performance.

As Cyrus prepared for her performance behind the curtains, MTV cameras caught a moment between the pair with Carter placing her hand on the singer’s head before she went on the Prudential Center stage.

Following news of Cyrus’ breakup from Liam Hemsworth earlier this month, she was snapped enjoying an Italian getaway where she was spotted kissing Carter.

Since the two’s return from Italy, a source told PEOPLE that the newly single ladies are “staying together” in Los Angeles.

“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” the insider said. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”

But there are no hard feelings between Carter and her ex-husband, Jenner. Since their split, the 36-year-old has moved on with the Victoria Secret model and daughter of famed baseball star, Jose Canseco.

The reality star recently celebrated his birthday with a special birthday bash at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey where he spent much of the night with Canseco. The pair engaged in some PDA as they partied the night away.

Image zoom Robert Kamau/GC Images

Image zoom Brody Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Send Brody Jenner a Joint Gift for His 36th Birthday: a Weed Bouquet

Both Cyrus and Carter showed that they were on good term’s with Carter’s ex when they sent him a joint gift for his birthday.

Jenner shared the gift on his Instagram Stories: a gift box from marijuana dispensary Lowell Farms, complete with a weed bouquet.

“Miley and Kaitlynn, you guys really stepped it up on this one,” Jenner can be heard saying in the video. “You know my favorite company of all time. We got the birthday card, attached to the weed bouquet. Look at this!”

The Hills: New Beginnings star then zoomed in on the birthday card from his ex and Cyrus, which read, “Brody, WEED like to wish you a happy birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn.”

“I have never seen one of these in my entire life,” Jenner continued. “Oh my god. It’s the kush, too. Happy birthday to me.”