There’s a first time for everything!

On Monday’s episode of The Voice, Britton Buchanan challenged himself by performing a show-stopping rendition of Tina Turner‘s “What’s Love Got to Do with It” for his Top 10 performance. But this wasn’t just any cover. The occasion marked the first time the 18-year-old North Carolina native put his voice to the test by performing a track made famous by a woman.

“This is my first time doing a female song. Girls are just freaking awesome and they have expansive ranges that go everywhere and I don’t, so it was challenging,” Buchanan told reporters after the show.

Britton Buchanan. Paul Drinkwater/NBC

“I’m not stuck in this little box anymore where you sing the same six notes the whole song because it’s a rock song,” he added. “I was in a whole new field and that was really challenging for me — to have a song that starts all the way down here, but it goes all the way up to the top of my range.”

And when it came time for the results, Buchanan learned that the judges thought the world of his performance.

“The swag is on 30 million,” said his coach, Alicia Keys. “You are so unique. Your exponential growth in weeks is unbelievable. You are spectacular and you smashed that.”

“I’m proud of you,” Adam Levine added. “I think you are absolutely incredible and special.”

Incredible and special, indeed — not only because he has the voice of an angel, but also because he’s 18 going on 64 — “a young looking 64-year-old,” at that!

“The look is very important,” Britton said about coordinating his outfits to fit his personality. “For me, [the wardrobe team] keeps trying to dress me really young and I’m like, ‘You don’t understand, I’m 64-years-old!'”

But right when he seems to be fallin’ for one pick, Keys’ fashion-forward ideas tend to sway him in the other direction.

“I’ll be like, ‘This one’s my favorite’ and she’ll be like, ‘I like the other one.’ Then I’ll be like, ‘You know what? That one’s great,'” he continued.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.