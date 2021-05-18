Brittany Howard Named Debut Solo Album Jaime After Her Late Sister: ‘There’s This Courage I Learned From Her’

Brittany Howard's debut solo album, Jaime, has received a lot of positivity since its release — and she did it all for her family.

On the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the 32-year-old singer and guitarist talks about the inspiration behind her album and her experience stepping back from her band Alabama Shakes to begin a music journey on her own.

Howard's sister, Jaime, passed away in 1998 at the age of 13 after a battle with retinoblastoma, an eye cancer. She named her debut solo album after her late sister, who she says was her muse and the one who taught her how to write poetry and play the piano.

"My sister, before she passed, she had lost her eyesight and she still did everything she loved that she was doing with her eyesight. She was still making art. She was still playing piano. She was still writing poetry. And there's this courage that I learned from her," Howard explained.

The singer-songwriter revealed that it was "really scary" when she made the decision to step away from Alabama Shakes in order to do her solo album, noting that she thought of her sister during those moments.

"I just thought, 'What would my big sis tell me to do?' So it felt appropriate, learning those lessons like I did from her, to give my record her namesake. And I like the way it looks and seeing our, both of our names out there."

And hear more from Howard in today's episode, below.

And the decision to go solo paid off. Howard recently won a Grammy for her song "Stay High" off the album, which earned her five nominations at this year's show.

"I was just trying to process it. I'm just like, 'Oh my God, I got one. And my name's on it.' And the way that feels is hard to describe," she said, noting that it was an honor for her to be nominated with so many other women.

"I'm proud of my family, you know what I mean? Because so many members of my family can never be seen, never be heard and then I got this gramophone with my name on it. So yeah, it feels like that. It feels deep."

Howard noted that it was process for her to feel confident and capable when it comes to creating her own music freely, but she's proud of the "crazy" experience.