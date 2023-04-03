Brittany Furlan Jokes Her 'Vagina Was Normal' Before She Wed Tommy Lee: 'I Should Be Doing Sit-Down Comedy'

Brittany Furlan shared some NSFW revelations about her sex life with husband Tommy Lee in a new comedy routine

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 3, 2023 02:00 PM
775241678SD004_Charity_Bomb
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty

Brittany Furlan is sharing some NSFW revelations about her sex life with husband Tommy Lee.

The social media personality, 36, shared a clip of her recent stand-up comedy routine to Instagram — or, as she now calls it, "sit-down comedy," due to her husband's apparently gifted appendage.

"I used to do stand-up many years ago, not a lot of people know that about me," she began during the Thursday set. "Then I stopped doing stand-up comedy and I married Tommy Lee. You guys know about Tommy Lee?... Now I should be doing sit-down comedy for the rest of my life. Jesus Christ."

Furlan, who married the Mötley Crüe rocker, 60, in 2019 after meeting on the exclusive dating app Raya, continued her raunchy disclosure, telling the laughing crowd at Improv about the ways in which sex with Lee has changed her life — for better or for worse.

"My God, does anyone have a f---ing icepack, or heating pad?" she joked. "My vagina was normal, okay? It was normal and nice and cute… That's what mine looked like 'til I met him."

RELATED VIDEO: Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee Posts Penis Pic to Social Media: 'Ooooopppsss'

The star captioned the post: "It's good to be back baby. Thank you to everyone who came out last night. More dates announced soon ⚡️." She also included a rather self-aware meme of a horror-struck Elmo with the caption, "The audience watching me do an act out of a vagina."

Furlan and Lee are known for being open about their sex life, and in August, Lee even posted a full-frontal nude shot to social media that remains live on his Twitter page.

On Facebook and Instagram, he captioned the shot "Ooooopppsss," before taking it down.

Furlan opened up about their bond in the Netflix documentary The American Meme, calling Lee her "first true love."

"I met someone who I can trust because I didn't trust anybody that I've dated before," she said. "I'd say Tommy is my first true love and I'm finally safe and happy."

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She also shared on the podcast How to Talk to Girls that she was actually hesitant to dive headfirst into their relationship after previously being cheated on, but said the drummer worked hard to gain her trust.

"He was like, 'Oh, well, I'll just give you the password to my phone and all my devices and anytime you're feeling insecure, you can go look at anything you want,' " she said. "He's great and so loving and so supportive and ... such a good partner, honestly," she continued. "Once you kind of find someone you feel safe with, that kind of changes everything."

Lee's previous marriage to Pamela Anderson has recently seen a resurgence in interest thanks to the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which aired last year, and Anderson's Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story.

Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan and Pamela Anderson
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan; Pamela Anderson. Jason Kempin/Getty, Roy Rochlin/Getty

After performing her comedy set Thursday, Furlan revealed to TMZ that while she hasn't spoken to Anderson recently, there's no bad blood between them.

"We're all good. We want happiness. We want everyone to be friends," she said, noting that she would "never" joke about Anderson, 55, in her comedy sets. "We're all cool."

Rumors of a feud between the two stars were sparked following the release of Anderson's documentary in late January. Amid its release, Furlan posted a TikTok joking that the Baywatch star wouldn't care if she died.

Using a popular sound of Wendy Williams saying, "She passed away? Oh, hmmm, alright," the TikTok — shared in February and quickly deleted — featured the onscreen caption, "Pam if I died."

Furlan later clarified to TMZ that the clip was meant to be a joke in response to fans calling for Anderson and Lee, 60, to get back together.

Related Articles
Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan and Pamela Anderson
Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Says She's 'All Cool' with Pamela Anderson After Social Media Drama
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Tommy Lee's Wife? All About Brittany Furlan
Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan and Pamela Anderson
Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Responds to Criticism in the Wake of Pamela Anderson's Netflix Doc
Tommy Lee attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021
Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee Posts Penis Pic to Social Media: 'Ooooopppsss'
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship Timeline
Pamela Anderson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios
Pamela Anderson Says She Gained 25 Lbs. While Writing Her Memoir: 'My Puffy Suit of Armor'
Press Conference For THE STADIUM TOUR DEF LEPPARD - MOTLEY CRUE - POISON At SiriusXM's Hollywood Studios
Tommy Lee Addresses Recent Nude Photo Mid-Concert, Asks Crowd to Show Their Penises: 'C'mon Boys'
Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Pamela Anderson Says She Hopes to Get Married for a Sixth Time: 'I Still Have a Lot of Life Left'
Pamela Anderson Brandon Lee Dylan Lee Tommy Lee
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Netflix © 2023
Pamela Anderson Has 'No Desire' to Watch 'Pam & Tommy' : 'Really Gives Me Nightmares'
Eva Mendes, Pamela Anderson
Eva Mendes Remembers How Pamela Anderson 'Was So Incredibly Sweet to Me' Early in Her Career
Lily James; Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Never Read Lily James' Handwritten Letter Sent Before Starring in 'Pam & Tommy'
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Kelly Slater attends the unveiling of the all-new Breitling Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown at Breitling Boutique New York on November 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Breitling); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'
Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst
All About Pamela Anderson's Fourth Husband Dan Hayhurst
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Says Her Two Sons Are a 'Miracle' and 'Perfect Gentlemen'
'Pamela: A Love Story' special film screening, Toronto, Canada - 07 Feb 2023
Pamela Anderson Confirms She Does Actually Bleach Her Own Hair at Home: 'I Can Do It Myself'