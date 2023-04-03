Brittany Furlan Jokes Her 'Vagina Was Normal' Before She Wed Tommy Lee: 'I Should Be Doing Sit-Down Comedy'

Brittany Furlan is sharing some NSFW revelations about her sex life with husband Tommy Lee.

The social media personality, 36, shared a clip of her recent stand-up comedy routine to Instagram — or, as she now calls it, "sit-down comedy," due to her husband's apparently gifted appendage.

"I used to do stand-up many years ago, not a lot of people know that about me," she began during the Thursday set. "Then I stopped doing stand-up comedy and I married Tommy Lee. You guys know about Tommy Lee?... Now I should be doing sit-down comedy for the rest of my life. Jesus Christ."

Furlan, who married the Mötley Crüe rocker, 60, in 2019 after meeting on the exclusive dating app Raya, continued her raunchy disclosure, telling the laughing crowd at Improv about the ways in which sex with Lee has changed her life — for better or for worse.

"My God, does anyone have a f---ing icepack, or heating pad?" she joked. "My vagina was normal, okay? It was normal and nice and cute… That's what mine looked like 'til I met him."

RELATED VIDEO: Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee Posts Penis Pic to Social Media: 'Ooooopppsss'

The star captioned the post: "It's good to be back baby. Thank you to everyone who came out last night. More dates announced soon ⚡️." She also included a rather self-aware meme of a horror-struck Elmo with the caption, "The audience watching me do an act out of a vagina."

Furlan and Lee are known for being open about their sex life, and in August, Lee even posted a full-frontal nude shot to social media that remains live on his Twitter page.

On Facebook and Instagram, he captioned the shot "Ooooopppsss," before taking it down.

Furlan opened up about their bond in the Netflix documentary The American Meme, calling Lee her "first true love."

"I met someone who I can trust because I didn't trust anybody that I've dated before," she said. "I'd say Tommy is my first true love and I'm finally safe and happy."

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She also shared on the podcast How to Talk to Girls that she was actually hesitant to dive headfirst into their relationship after previously being cheated on, but said the drummer worked hard to gain her trust.

"He was like, 'Oh, well, I'll just give you the password to my phone and all my devices and anytime you're feeling insecure, you can go look at anything you want,' " she said. "He's great and so loving and so supportive and ... such a good partner, honestly," she continued. "Once you kind of find someone you feel safe with, that kind of changes everything."

Lee's previous marriage to Pamela Anderson has recently seen a resurgence in interest thanks to the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which aired last year, and Anderson's Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan; Pamela Anderson. Jason Kempin/Getty, Roy Rochlin/Getty

After performing her comedy set Thursday, Furlan revealed to TMZ that while she hasn't spoken to Anderson recently, there's no bad blood between them.

"We're all good. We want happiness. We want everyone to be friends," she said, noting that she would "never" joke about Anderson, 55, in her comedy sets. "We're all cool."

Rumors of a feud between the two stars were sparked following the release of Anderson's documentary in late January. Amid its release, Furlan posted a TikTok joking that the Baywatch star wouldn't care if she died.

Using a popular sound of Wendy Williams saying, "She passed away? Oh, hmmm, alright," the TikTok — shared in February and quickly deleted — featured the onscreen caption, "Pam if I died."

Furlan later clarified to TMZ that the clip was meant to be a joke in response to fans calling for Anderson and Lee, 60, to get back together.