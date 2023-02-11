Entertainment Music BRIT Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List This year's BRIT Awards aired live on ITV1 and ITVX on Feb. 11 from London By Daniela Avila Daniela Avila Instagram Twitter Editorial Assistant, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 11, 2023 05:59 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty The time has arrived for the 2023 BRIT Awards! The stars aligned on Saturday for the annual show, hosted by Mo Gilligan, which brought stars from all over the world to celebrate music at the O2 Arena in London. Harry Styles and the rising duo Wet Leg lead this year's show with four nominations each. Styles, 28, is up for artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act. Meanwhile, Wet Leg, which consists of members Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, is up for group of the year, best new artist, alternative/rock act and album of the year. Stars Who Were in the Bathroom When Their Names Were Called at Awards Shows Up for international artist this year are global superstars Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, first-time nominees at this year's ceremony include Blackpink, Eliza Rose, Gabriels, Gayle, Jack Harlow, Kojey Radical, Mimi Webb, Nova Twins and Sam Ryder. Performers this year include: Styles, Lizzo, Stormzy, Wet Leg, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Cat Burns and Lewis Capaldi. See below for the list of winners, which will be updated throughout the night. Album of the Year The 1975 - Being Funny In a Foreign LanguageFred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)Harry Styles - Harry's HouseStormzy - This Is What I MeanWet Leg - Wet Leg Artist of the Year Central CeeFred AgainGeorge EzraHarry Styles Stormzy Best group The 1975Arctic MonkeysBad Boy Chiller CrewNova TwinsWet Leg Song of the Year Aitch and Ashanti - "Baby"Cat Burns - "Go"Dave - "Starlight"Ed Sheeran and Elton John - "Merry Christmas"Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - "B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)"George Ezra - "Green Green Grass"Harry Styles - "As It Was"Lewis Capaldi - "Forget Me"LF System - "Afraid to Feel"Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy" Best international artist Beyoncé Burna Boy Kendrick Lamar Lizzo Taylor Swift Best international group BlackpinkDrake & 21 SavageFirst Aid KitFontaines DCGabriels International song of the Year Beyoncé - "Break My Soul" David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)" Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - "Peru" Encanto cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno" Gayle - "ABCDEFU" Jack Harlow - "First Class" Lizzo - "About Damn Time" Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - "Where Are You Now?" OneRepublic - "I Ain't Worried" Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" Best new artist Kojey RadicalRina SawayamaSam RyderMimi WebbWet Leg Rising Star Flo Cat BurnsNia Archives Best alternative / rock The 1975Arctic MonkeysNova TwinsTom GrennanWet Leg Best dance Becky HillBonoboCalvin HarrisEliza RoseFred Again Best hip-hop / rap / grime AitchCentral CeeDaveLoyle CarnerStormzy Pop / R&B Cat BurnsCharli XCXDua LipaHarry StylesSam Smith