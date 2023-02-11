BRIT Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List

This year's BRIT Awards aired live on ITV1 and ITVX on Feb. 11 from London

By
Published on February 11, 2023 05:59 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Harry Styles, winner of the Artist Of The Year award on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty

The time has arrived for the 2023 BRIT Awards!

The stars aligned on Saturday for the annual show, hosted by Mo Gilligan, which brought stars from all over the world to celebrate music at the O2 Arena in London.

Harry Styles and the rising duo Wet Leg lead this year's show with four nominations each. Styles, 28, is up for artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act. Meanwhile, Wet Leg, which consists of members Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, is up for group of the year, best new artist, alternative/rock act and album of the year.

Up for international artist this year are global superstars Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, first-time nominees at this year's ceremony include Blackpink, Eliza Rose, Gabriels, Gayle, Jack Harlow, Kojey Radical, Mimi Webb, Nova Twins and Sam Ryder.

Performers this year include: Styles, Lizzo, Stormzy, Wet Leg, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Cat Burns and Lewis Capaldi.

See below for the list of winners, which will be updated throughout the night.

Album of the Year

  • The 1975 - Being Funny In a Foreign Language
  • Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)
  • Harry Styles - Harry's House
  • Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
  • Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

  • Central Cee
  • Fred Again
  • George Ezra
  • Harry Styles
  • Stormzy

Best group

  • The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew
  • Nova Twins
  • Wet Leg

Song of the Year

  • Aitch and Ashanti - "Baby"
  • Cat Burns - "Go"
  • Dave - "Starlight"
  • Ed Sheeran and Elton John - "Merry Christmas"
  • Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - "B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)"
  • George Ezra - "Green Green Grass"
  • Harry Styles - "As It Was"
  • Lewis Capaldi - "Forget Me"
  • LF System - "Afraid to Feel"
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Best international artist

Best international group

  • Blackpink
  • Drake & 21 Savage
  • First Aid Kit
  • Fontaines DC
  • Gabriels

International song of the Year

  • Beyoncé - "Break My Soul"
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"
  • Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - "Peru"
  • Encanto cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
  • Gayle - "ABCDEFU"
  • Jack Harlow - "First Class"
  • Lizzo - "About Damn Time"
  • Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - "Where Are You Now?"
  • OneRepublic - "I Ain't Worried"
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Best new artist

  • Kojey Radical
  • Rina Sawayama
  • Sam Ryder
  • Mimi Webb
  • Wet Leg

Rising Star

  • Flo
  • Cat Burns
  • Nia Archives

Best alternative / rock

  • The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Nova Twins
  • Tom Grennan
  • Wet Leg

Best dance

  • Becky Hill
  • Bonobo
  • Calvin Harris
  • Eliza Rose
  • Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

  • Aitch
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Loyle Carner
  • Stormzy

Pop / R&B

  • Cat Burns
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Sam Smith
Related Articles
Harry Styles performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
BRIT Awards 2023: Everything to Know About the Annual Award Show
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT Awards Nominations
Harry Styles and Wet Leg Lead 2023 BRIT Award Nominations — See the Full List!
65th GRAMMY Awards - Winners Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo
Grammys 2023: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: 2022 Lil Nas X poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2023 Nominees Including Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Beyoncé and Jay Z's Family Transforms into Disney 'The Proud Family' in Amazing Halloween Photo
Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List
Grammy statues
Grammy Awards 2023: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night
Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!
Taylor Swift; Harry Styles
Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía Receive Most Nominations at the 2022 MTV EMAs
Anitta accepts the Best Latin award for 'Envolver' onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
MTV VMAs 2022: See the Complete Winners List
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 AMAs Nominations: See the Full List!
Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X
Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X Lead 2022 MTV VMA Nominations
Anitta, Khalid, Marshmello
MTV VMAs 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Big Night
Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Anderson .Paak
Grammys 2022: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
Anitta, J Balvin, Khalid
MTV VMAs Announces Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! at the Disco as 2022 Performers
BAFTA 2023 Nominees, Ana de Armas, Angela Bassett and Brendan Fraser
BAFTA Awards Nominations: Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Angela Bassett Among 2023 Nods — See Full List
Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, H.E.R.
Grammys 2022 Nominations: Jon Batiste Earns 11 Nods as Justin Bieber, Doja Cat & H.E.R. Score Big