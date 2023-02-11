BRIT Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List

The time has arrived for the 2023 BRIT Awards!

The stars aligned on Saturday for the annual show, hosted by Mo Gilligan, which brought stars from all over the world to celebrate music at the O2 Arena in London.

Harry Styles and the rising duo Wet Leg lead this year's show with four nominations each. Styles, 28, is up for artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act. Meanwhile, Wet Leg, which consists of members Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, is up for group of the year, best new artist, alternative/rock act and album of the year.

Up for international artist this year are global superstars Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, first-time nominees at this year's ceremony include Blackpink, Eliza Rose, Gabriels, Gayle, Jack Harlow, Kojey Radical, Mimi Webb, Nova Twins and Sam Ryder.

Performers this year include: Styles, Lizzo, Stormzy, Wet Leg, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Cat Burns and Lewis Capaldi.

See below for the list of winners, which will be updated throughout the night.

Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny In a Foreign Language

Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Best group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti - "Baby"

Cat Burns - "Go"

Dave - "Starlight"

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - "Merry Christmas"

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - "B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)"

George Ezra - "Green Green Grass"

Harry Styles - "As It Was"

Lewis Capaldi - "Forget Me"

LF System - "Afraid to Feel"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Best international artist

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International song of the Year

Beyoncé - "Break My Soul"

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - "Peru"

Encanto cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Gayle - "ABCDEFU"

Jack Harlow - "First Class"

Lizzo - "About Damn Time"

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - "Where Are You Now?"

OneRepublic - "I Ain't Worried"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Best alternative / rock

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop / R&B