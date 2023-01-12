Harry Styles and Wet Leg Lead 2023 BRIT Award Nominations — See the Full List!

The 2023 BRIT Awards nominations list is here — and it's jam-packed with some of your favorite musicians across the world.

On Thursday, the award show released the nominations list for the annual ceremony, which is set to take place on Feb. 11 at the O2 Arena in London.

This yea's list is led by Harry Styles and rising duo Wet Leg, with four nominations each. Styles, 28, is up for artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act. Meanwhile, Wet Leg, which consists of members Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, is up for group of the year, best new artist, alternative/rock act and album of the year.

"Somebody hold our horses while we get to grips with this wild news, being nominated for a BRIT award is too hard to comprehend, we never could have expected for our wee band to achieve this," the group said in a press release.

Up for international artist this year are global superstars Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Beyonce, Taylor Swift , Burna Boy. Samir Hussein/WireImage, Sarah Morris/Getty, Kevin Mazur/Getty, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty, Mike Marsland/WireImage

Meanwhile, going up against Styles for artist of the year are Central Cee, George Ezra, Stormzy and Fred again.

First-time nominees at this year's ceremony include Blackpink, Eliza Rose, Gabriels, Gayle, Jack Harlow, Kojey Radical, Mimi Webb, Nova Twins and Sam Ryder.

"Being nominated for a BRIT Award is something I've been dreaming about since I was 8 years old and I am so, so grateful. I can't wait to attend and see my name alongside all the other incredible nominees – it will be a real 'pinch me' moment," said Webb in a press release. "I remember seeing Dua Lipa win best new artist in 2018 and being in awe of her – that moment really inspired me to work hard and be the artist I am today. I am so grateful for all the love and support of those who have helped me get here – it feels so much better than I ever imagined."

Ryder added, "I'm buzzing! I feel like a Golden Retriever that's won a medal. Whatever happens, to simply be recognised alongside so many amazing artists and peers is incredible. For me this is truly a reflection of what it's all about - the music."

In December, the BRITs announced FLO as this year's rising star supported by BBC Radio 1, marking the first time a group wins the award. Stars like Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding and more have previously won the award.

So far, confirmed performances at the show will be Smith and Kim Petras, along with Wet Leg.

The nominations for British producer of the year and songwriter of the year will be announced later.

This year's show will also see the return of the four public-voted genre awards which were introduced last year including: alternative/rock act, dance act, hip-hop/grime/rap act and pop/R&B act.

See the full list of nominations below:

Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny In a Foreign Language

Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Best group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

The 1975. Jordan Curtis Hughes

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti - "Baby"

Cat Burns - "Go"

Dave - "Starlight"

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - "Merry Christmas"

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - "B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)"

George Ezra - "Green Green Grass"

Harry Styles - "As It Was"

Lewis Capaldi - "Forget Me"

LF System - "Afraid to Feel"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Best international artist

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International song of the Year

Beyoncé - "Break My Soul"

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - "Peru"

Encanto cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Gayle - "ABCDEFU"

Jack Harlow - "First Class"

Lizzo - "About Damn Time"

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - "Where Are You Now?"

OneRepublic - "I Ain't Worried"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Best alternative / rock

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop / R&B