Harry Styles and Wet Leg Lead 2023 BRIT Award Nominations — See the Full List!

The award show will air live on ITV1 and ITVX on Feb. 11 from London

By
Published on January 12, 2023 11:00 PM
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT Awards Nominations
Harry Styles and Wet Leg. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The 2023 BRIT Awards nominations list is here — and it's jam-packed with some of your favorite musicians across the world.

On Thursday, the award show released the nominations list for the annual ceremony, which is set to take place on Feb. 11 at the O2 Arena in London.

This yea's list is led by Harry Styles and rising duo Wet Leg, with four nominations each. Styles, 28, is up for artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act. Meanwhile, Wet Leg, which consists of members Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, is up for group of the year, best new artist, alternative/rock act and album of the year.

"Somebody hold our horses while we get to grips with this wild news, being nominated for a BRIT award is too hard to comprehend, we never could have expected for our wee band to achieve this," the group said in a press release.

Up for international artist this year are global superstars Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

Beyonce, burna boy, kendrick lamar, lizzo and <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">taylor swift</a>
Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Burna Boy. Samir Hussein/WireImage, Sarah Morris/Getty, Kevin Mazur/Getty, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty, Mike Marsland/WireImage

Meanwhile, going up against Styles for artist of the year are Central Cee, George Ezra, Stormzy and Fred again.

First-time nominees at this year's ceremony include Blackpink, Eliza Rose, Gabriels, Gayle, Jack Harlow, Kojey Radical, Mimi Webb, Nova Twins and Sam Ryder.

"Being nominated for a BRIT Award is something I've been dreaming about since I was 8 years old and I am so, so grateful. I can't wait to attend and see my name alongside all the other incredible nominees – it will be a real 'pinch me' moment," said Webb in a press release. "I remember seeing Dua Lipa win best new artist in 2018 and being in awe of her – that moment really inspired me to work hard and be the artist I am today. I am so grateful for all the love and support of those who have helped me get here – it feels so much better than I ever imagined."

Ryder added, "I'm buzzing! I feel like a Golden Retriever that's won a medal. Whatever happens, to simply be recognised alongside so many amazing artists and peers is incredible. For me this is truly a reflection of what it's all about - the music."

In December, the BRITs announced FLO as this year's rising star supported by BBC Radio 1, marking the first time a group wins the award. Stars like Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding and more have previously won the award.

So far, confirmed performances at the show will be Smith and Kim Petras, along with Wet Leg.

The nominations for British producer of the year and songwriter of the year will be announced later.

This year's show will also see the return of the four public-voted genre awards which were introduced last year including: alternative/rock act, dance act, hip-hop/grime/rap act and pop/R&B act.

See the full list of nominations below:

Album of the Year

  • The 1975 - Being Funny In a Foreign Language
  • Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)
  • Harry Styles - Harry's House
  • Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
  • Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

  • Central Cee
  • Fred Again
  • George Ezra
  • Harry Styles
  • Stormzy

Best group

  • The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew
  • Nova Twins
  • Wet Leg
<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> and the 1975 London
The 1975. Jordan Curtis Hughes

Song of the Year

  • Aitch and Ashanti - "Baby"
  • Cat Burns - "Go"
  • Dave - "Starlight"
  • Ed Sheeran and Elton John - "Merry Christmas"
  • Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - "B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)"
  • George Ezra - "Green Green Grass"
  • Harry Styles - "As It Was"
  • Lewis Capaldi - "Forget Me"
  • LF System - "Afraid to Feel"
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Best international artist

Best international group

  • Blackpink
  • Drake & 21 Savage
  • First Aid Kit
  • Fontaines DC
  • Gabriels

International song of the Year

  • Beyoncé - "Break My Soul"
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"
  • Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - "Peru"
  • Encanto cast - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
  • Gayle - "ABCDEFU"
  • Jack Harlow - "First Class"
  • Lizzo - "About Damn Time"
  • Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - "Where Are You Now?"
  • OneRepublic - "I Ain't Worried"
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Best new artist

  • Kojey Radical
  • Rina Sawayama
  • Sam Ryder
  • Mimi Webb
  • Wet Leg

Rising Star

  • Flo
  • Cat Burns
  • Nia Archives

Best alternative / rock

  • The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Nova Twins
  • Tom Grennan
  • Wet Leg

Best dance

  • Becky Hill
  • Bonobo
  • Calvin Harris
  • Eliza Rose
  • Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

  • Aitch
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Loyle Carner
  • Stormzy

Pop / R&B

  • Cat Burns
  • Charli XCX
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Sam Smith
Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: 2022 Lil Nas X poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2023 Nominees Including Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Taylor Swift; Harry Styles
Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía Receive Most Nominations at the 2022 MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!
Beyoncé and Jay Z's Family Transforms into Disney 'The Proud Family' in Amazing Halloween Photo
Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 AMAs Nominations: See the Full List!
Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X Doja Cat , Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X
Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X Lead 2022 MTV VMA Nominations
Wayne Brady, Taylor Swift, Pink
American Music Awards 2022: Everything You Need to Know About Music's Big Night
Anitta, J Balvin, Khalid
MTV VMAs Announces Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! at the Disco as 2022 Performers
Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, H.E.R.
Grammys 2022 Nominations: Jon Batiste Earns 11 Nods as Justin Bieber, Doja Cat & H.E.R. Score Big
BTS
Grammys 2021: BTS, Harry Styles and More Stars Nominated for Their First Grammy This Year
Megan Thee Stallion, Dan + Shay, The Weekend
See the Complete iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners List
Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion
iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2021 Nominees! Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles Lead
bad bunny and the weeknd
Billboard Music Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners
lady gaga and Ariana grande
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga Lead 2020 VMA Noms as Show Introduces New Categories amid Pandemic
Anitta accepts the Best Latin award for 'Envolver' onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
MTV VMAs 2022: See the Complete Winners List
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: 2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: View of the stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
2022 People's Choice Awards: See the Complete List of Winners