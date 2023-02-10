BRIT Awards 2023: Everything to Know About the Annual Award Show

The BRIT Awards 2023 are almost upon us!

As Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the pack in nominations this year, it's best to know when and how it'll all go down. The annual award show takes place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the O2 Arena in London, but it won't just be limited to those in the UK — as it'll be streamed internationally via YouTube for the 10th consecutive year, according to a release.

Several performers from this past weekend's Grammy Awards will take the stage at Saturday's BRITs, including Styles and Lizzo, who also has her fair share of nods this year in international categories.

Keep scrolling for what you need to know about the 2023 BRITs, including the performers, this year's host, and everything in between.

Who's hosting the BRIT Awards 2023?

British comedian Mo Gilligan is set to host the BRIT Awards 2023. Jeff Spicer/Getty

British comedian Mo Gilligan is taking on hosting duties this weekend at the BRIT Awards 2023. Gilligan, known for his talk show The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, will be working the gig after a successful go at it in 2022.

Gilligan, also a judge on the British version of The Masked Singer and host of the UK's version of That's My Jam, has since joked that he'll "probably be a bit calmer than last year" when he was "shouting a lot."

"I was just excited to be out in front of 20,000 people. Everyone was back, it was almost like a bit of a welcome back show a little bit," he told the BBC. "What you could expect is a bit more controlled chaos on my behalf [this year]."

Who's performing at the BRIT Awards 2023?

Lizzo performing at the 2023 Grammys. Kevin Winter/Getty

The BRITs have some performance overlap with last weekend's Grammys. Not only will Styles and Lizzo take the stage on separate occasions, but the ceremony also boasts a performance from Grammy winners Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

At the Grammys, Styles performed his No. 1 single "As It Was," Lizzo sung singles "About Damn Time" and "Special," and Petras and Smith performed "Unholy." While Styles' backup dancers have said that the Grammys performance featured a mishap with the turntable they were seen on "spinning in reverse," it remains unclear if Styles will perform the same routine.

Also performing on Saturday are David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, Stormzy, Cat Burns, Wet Leg and Lewis Capaldi — who last performed at the award show in 2020.

Who is nominated at the BRIT Awards 2023?

Harry Styles and Lizzo in 2020. JM Enternational/Shutterstock

Leading the pack in nominations this year are Styles and Wet Leg — who each have secured four nods. Styles is up for artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act, while Wet Leg has nods in the group of the year, best new artist, alternative/rock act and album of the year categories.

"Somebody hold our horses while we get to grips with this wild news, being nominated for a BRIT award is too hard to comprehend, we never could have expected for our wee band to achieve this," the group — consisting of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers — previously said in a press release.

Up for international artist this year are Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift, while Central Cee, George Ezra, Stormzy and Fred again are up for artist of the year alongside Styles. The award show has seen backlash online, as women were notably snubbed from the artist of the year category.

First time nominees include Blackpink, Eliza Rose, Gabriels, Gayle, Jack Harlow, Kojey Radical, Mimi Webb, Nova Twins and Sam Ryder. Other standouts include The 1975, Smith and Petras, Drake and 21 Savage, and FLO — who already took home the Rising Star award. A full list of nominations can be viewed here.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2023

British comedian Mo Gilligan is set to host the BRIT Awards 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage

As previously mentioned, those outside of the UK can catch a live stream of the show on the official BRIT Awards YouTube Channel. This will include two separate streams — one at at 9 p.m. GMT (4 p.m. EST) for the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and 2 a.m. GMT for Asia and Oceania, according to a release.

Those in the UK can watch the BRIT Awards on ITV at 8 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT).