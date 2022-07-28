"Any decent man, especially father, would accept his losses and simply move on," Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart tells PEOPLE in a statement

Britney Spears Won't Have to Sit for Deposition in Legal Battle with Her Father Jamie, Judge Says

Britney Spears scored another victory in court.

On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny decided that the 40-year-old singer will not have to sit down for a deposition in her ongoing legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, Variety reports.

"We are very pleased, but not surprised, that Judge Penny reconfirmed her thoughtful and legally correct ruling, once again rejecting Mr. Spears's shameful and desperate effort to take his own daughter's deposition," Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Any decent man, especially father, would accept his losses and simply move on."

In her ruling, Judge Penny said details that would come out of the deposition wouldn't be helpful to the case. Rosengart argued in court that a deposition would "retraumatize" Spears, noting that she wouldn't serve as a witness in forthcoming proceedings, per the outlet.

Judge Penny's decision is the latest development in the court's attempt to resolve the outstanding issues left over after the November 2021 termination of Britney's 13-year conservatorship. In December, Jamie requested that Britney's estate pay his legal team for "ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate."

Earlier this month, Judge Penny ordered Jamie to be deposed as part of an investigation into his role as conservator of her estate. At the time, the judge said she needed more time to decide if Britney should also be deposed, and pushed back her ruling until Wednesday.

"This was another major victory for Britney Spears. After her father has run and hid for nine months, he has now been ordered to be deposed shortly and to produce all documents, as required by law," Rosengart said in a statement following the hearing.

"It was a very good day for justice generally," he added to reporters outside court earlier this month. "The day of reckoning for Mr. Spears has come, at least at this stage, in terms of the court ordering him to appear for his deposition."

Jamie's deposition is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Jamie also recently denied a claim that he bugged his daughter's bedroom while serving as conservator of her estate in a sworn declaration submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court that was obtained by PEOPLE.

In it, Jamie addresses the accusation — which was made in the Hulu and FX documentary The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears — stating, "I am informed of the allegation by Britney's counsel that a listening device or 'bug' was placed [in] her bedroom as surveillance during the conservatorship. This allegation is false."

He added, "I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney's bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship. I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred."